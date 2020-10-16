Where to get bottomless espresso ’s (and other cocktails) in London next week
- Megan Murray
Megan Murray
Londoners, fancy bottomless espresso martinis for a tenner? Then you need to head to Peckham for the offer of a coffee lover’s dreams.
From New York to London, there’s a big appetite for bottomless brunch. It’s become a go-to way of catching up with friends, enjoying a few drinks and ensuring you wrap things up before nightfall (which means getting a cosy night in, too).
The only problem is that most of these menus only offer free-flowing bubbles, which can be disappointing if you’re not a prosecco fan.
It’s exciting news, then, that Coffee & Cocktails, a neighbourhood bar in Peckham, is doing an espresso martini special with two hours of bottomless cocktails for £10, every day next week.
You can shimmy along after work and get your caffeine fix with an extra shot of something stronger from 5pm until 7pm, Tuesday to Sunday and 4pm until 6pm on Monday.
Coffee & Cocktails have teamed up with female-founded gin brand Lava Spirits Co to shake up some special gin-based espresso martinis, to celebrate UK coffee week which is from 19 until 25 October.
They will be giving 25% of the proceeds to UK Coffee Week’s official charity Project Waterfall, which means you can drink up knowing it’s all for a good cause.
The cocktail recipe has been created by Lava Spirits Co and uses South American sourced Arabica coffee beans which have a satisfying richness, alongside sweet notes of marzipan, chocolate and cherry. Delicious.
Just head along to Coffee & Cocktails at 133a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4BQ, to claim your bottomless bargain.
If espresso martinis aren’t your thing, though, there are some other great bottomless offerings in the capital which have a few more options than bubbles, too. Keep reading for more alternative cocktail-based menus.
Martello Hall
This east London haunt serves up delicious wood-fired pizzas and its homemade rum punch for £30. Enjoy in a romantically rustic setting, with unique vintage furnishings and artistically peeling wallpaper.
Bourne & Hollingsworth
Between the House of Hackney furniture, suspended succulents and plant-covered conservatory, it’s hard to find a prettier place to take in a bottomless brunch.
For £37 you can enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys, with two courses from the brunch menu and a tea or coffee to finish.
Bobby Fitzpatrick
For £35 you can sip on Hemingway Daiquiris to your heart’s content at this retro venue in West Hampstead.
It’s a pastel-worshipper’s dream, with buttery yellow psychedelic wallpaper and bright blue tiling in the bathroom. Dreamy.
Images: courtesy of venues