With only a few days left to go until lockdown restrictions ease again on 17 May, you might be thinking about how to make the most of your newfound freedom.

As part of the government’s roadmap, this Monday will mark the reopening of cinemas, indoor dining, theatres, museums and, perhaps most excitingly, galleries and art exhibitions.

Of course, one of the most hotly anticipated exhibitions coming to London in the next year is Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, which will open at Tate Modern on 18 May. Tickets for the exhibition – which currently go up to 24 October – sold out incredibly quickly when they went on sale last week, with the next set of tickets not scheduled to go on sale until September. So, if you didn’t manage to get your hands on some tickets, you’re most certainly not alone.