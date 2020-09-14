Lindt’s new Willy Wonka-esque museum is home to the world’s tallest chocolate fountain
Lauren Geall
Tours of Lindt’s new Home Of Chocolate museum also come with unlimited chocolate tasting – and we’re 100% here for it.
If you’re a big chocolate lover (and aren’t we all), you’ve probably imagined what it would be like to step inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.
From the chocolate waterfall to the edible meadows, the idea of a factory filled to the brim with sweet treats is enough to make anyone’s mouth water.
And now, thanks to Lindt’s new Home Of Chocolate museum, those dreams are finally becoming a reality. The flagship venue, which is located in Zurich, Switzerland, took 36 months to build and looking at the size of it, it’s hardly surprising.
The museum, which opened this weekend, allows visitors to learn more about what goes into making Lindt’s iconic chocolates – and taste all of them along the way.
Alongside giving guests the opportunity to learn more about the creation of, history and cultural significance of Lindt’s products and follow the process of creating their signature chocolates, tours of the 1,500 square metre venue come with unlimited chocolate tasting.
Visitors can also take part in chocolate making classes hosted by Lindt’s master chocolatiers and sample a range of Lindt’s products in the museum’s ‘Chocolate Heaven’ tasting room, before visiting the world’s biggest Lindt boutique to pick up some treats for the road.
But that’s not all. At the heart of the Home Of Chocolate sits its prime attraction – the world’s highest free-standing chocolate fountain. Coming in at over nine metres tall, the fountain – which consists of a massive whisk spilling chocolate over a giant Lindt ball below – holds 1,500kg of flowing chocolate.
Entry to the museum costs 15 Swiss Francs, which is about £12.84. You can also pay extra to take part in a guided tour or chocolate making course – you can check out all the details on the museum’s website.
The museum’s opening comes after Lindt announced a new chocolate selection tin for Christmas 2020, which will be crammed full of loads of different flavours of Lindt’s melty chocolate truffles, including their hazelnut and salted caramel flavours.
Images: Lindt & Sprüngli/Keystone