Lindt’s new Willy Wonka-esque museum is home to the world’s tallest chocolate fountain

If you’re a big chocolate lover (and aren’t we all), you’ve probably imagined what it would be like to step inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

From the chocolate waterfall to the edible meadows, the idea of a factory filled to the brim with sweet treats is enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

And now, thanks to Lindt’s new Home Of Chocolate museum, those dreams are finally becoming a reality. The flagship venue, which is located in Zurich, Switzerland, took 36 months to build and looking at the size of it, it’s hardly surprising.