In a society engineered for white people, there is no end of barriers for those who aren’t. We see it in almost every industry. For example, in the education system where 83% of teachers are white or how Black-owned businesses are twice as likely to be rejected for business loans.

The art world is famously difficult to get into and for years Black artists have struggled to make their voices heard. As the Financial Times says, over the years Black artists have been “written out of history books, ignored by dealers and struggled to make a living without a viable collector base.” This resistance to honour the world of people of colour has only intensified when the subject matter has drawn attention to this struggle. But a change is coming.