To take a look at the vast collection of paintings, sculptures, textiles and objects, all you need to do is visit the Louvre’s new database and start exploring. The site has been optimised for exploration on mobile phones, but you can access it on a laptop, too.

Among the items on offer to view is Leonardo da Vinci’s world-famous Mona Lisa and iconic pieces such as the ancient Greek Venus de Milo sculpture and Eugene Delacroix’s Liberty Leading The People.

Plus, the Louvre has confirmed that the database will be updated regularly when the museum welcomes new works, so there will always be new content to explore.