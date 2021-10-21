Experiences

Halloween: the best pumpkin patches near London for a spooky day out

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Pumpkins in a wheelbarrow

Mark the arrival of spooky season with a trip to one of these pumpkin patches within reach of London.

As the end of October draws closer, what better way to celebrate the arrival of spooky season than wrapping up warm and taking a trip to your local pumpkin patch?

While the idea of pumpkin picking is a typically American concept, more and more people here in the UK are adopting the tradition as part of their Halloween celebrations.

And it’s hardly surprising – not only is it a great activity to do with friends and family, but it’s also an easy way to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the crisp autumn weather. 

You may also like

Autumn brings out the basic in all of us – here’s why we should embrace it

Plus, as if all that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, pumpkin patches are the perfect place to capture a seasonal snap (or snaps) for your Instagram. What’s not to love?

Keep reading to check out some of the best pumpkin patches located in and around London to visit this weekend.

  • Pumpkin Picking Village, Essex

    Located in Chelmsford, Essex, Pumpkin Picking Village is more than just a pumpkin farm. As well as having a wide variety of pumpkins for you to pick from, the village also has a range of Halloween-themed photo ops, a shop and food and drink opportunities, too.  

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Tulleys Farm PYO, West Sussex

    Tulleys Farm is famed for its Halloween Scream Park, but it’s PYO pumpkin park is also pretty impressive, too. 

    With over 20 acres of pumpkins to choose from, as well as 30 photo opportunities across the farm, there’s plenty to keep you busy. Plus, if you fancy making things even spookier, you can attend one of the farm’s ‘pumpkin nights’ and go picking by dark. 

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Cammas Hall Farm, Hertfordshire

    Cammas Hall Farm grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables for their PYO sessions over the summer, but when October arrives, they’re all about the pumpkins. As well as a vast range of pumpkins to choose from, the farm also offers an “eerie interaction” experience.  

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Priory Farm Estate, Surrey

    Every year the team at Priory Farm Estate grow over 10,000 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, so you’re sure to find one that suits your carving requirements. You can hop on a tractor ride to their extensive pumpkin patch or pick up a gourd from their ‘Pumpkin Palace’ if you don’t fancy traipsing around the fields.  

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Foxes Farm Produce, Essex

    Now in its sixth year, Foxes’ Pumpkin Patch is a sight to behold. Not only do they grow a wide variety of pumpkins and squashes, but the farm is actually one of the number one pumpkin suppliers to supermarkets and shops across the UK, so you know you’re getting good quality. 

    FIND OUT MORE

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.