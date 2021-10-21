As the end of October draws closer, what better way to celebrate the arrival of spooky season than wrapping up warm and taking a trip to your local pumpkin patch?

While the idea of pumpkin picking is a typically American concept, more and more people here in the UK are adopting the tradition as part of their Halloween celebrations.

And it’s hardly surprising – not only is it a great activity to do with friends and family, but it’s also an easy way to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the crisp autumn weather.