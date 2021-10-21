Halloween: the best pumpkin patches near London for a spooky day out
- Lauren Geall
Mark the arrival of spooky season with a trip to one of these pumpkin patches within reach of London.
As the end of October draws closer, what better way to celebrate the arrival of spooky season than wrapping up warm and taking a trip to your local pumpkin patch?
While the idea of pumpkin picking is a typically American concept, more and more people here in the UK are adopting the tradition as part of their Halloween celebrations.
And it’s hardly surprising – not only is it a great activity to do with friends and family, but it’s also an easy way to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the crisp autumn weather.
Plus, as if all that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, pumpkin patches are the perfect place to capture a seasonal snap (or snaps) for your Instagram. What’s not to love?
Keep reading to check out some of the best pumpkin patches located in and around London to visit this weekend.
Pumpkin Picking Village, Essex
Tulleys Farm PYO, West Sussex
Cammas Hall Farm, Hertfordshire
Priory Farm Estate, Surrey
Foxes Farm Produce, Essex
Image: Getty