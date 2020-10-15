The exhibition showcases 45 brilliant, Black women who have been professors at some point in the last three years – from the award-winning author Bernadine Evaristo, poet and playwright Joan Anim-Addo and the first woman ever to be appointed head of a UK dental school, Cynthia Pine.

It has been curated by British academic, writer and activist Dr Nicola Rollock, photographed by Bill Knight and will run from 10 October until 8 November, specifically to coincide with and celebrate Black History Month.

To see the full set of works in person, simply head to the South Bank on a sunny day and stroll the popular public riverside promenade, The Queen’s Walk. Here, you can take your time learning about and appreciating the compelling images of these brilliant women, for free.

Originally the organisers planned for the exhibition to take place inside, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to re-think a way of giving these photos the visibility they deserve. With a ‘glass half full’ attitude, Rollock says that this move actually means more people will see it, which is only a good thing.

For a sneak peek at the artwork, scroll down to find a selection of portraits of incredibly talented women.