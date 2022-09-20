The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree will be on display at Kew’s wild botanic garden this winter
Lauren Geall
Located less than an hour away from London, Wakehurst’s 37 metre tall tree is a must-see this festive season.
It may only be the middle of September, but with the nights drawing in and the weather growing steadily colder, it’s hard not to think ahead to the excitement of the festive season.
We may not be ready for string lights and Christmas carols just yet, but with advent calendars already on sale and fewer than 100 days to go until the 25 December, now feels like the perfect time to start planning some of the fun things you want to do this winter.
You may already have some events in mind – ice skating is always a must – but if you’re looking for some inspiration, then Kew Gardens’ Glow Wild light trail should be top of your list.
Located at the Wakehurst site in West Sussex, the light trail – which is famous for its truly mesmerising light installations – will finish at the feet of the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree.
That’s right – for the Christmas season, the staff at the wild botanic garden will be transforming the site’s 37-metre-tall giant sequoia (also known as a giant redwood) into the Christmas tree of dreams, using the warm glow of 1,800 energy-saving bulbs to light up its impressive branches.
If you’re finding it hard to picture how impressive a 37-metre-tree really is, let us help you out. Not only does this tree tower above Wakehurst’s Elizabethan mansion, but it’s also 12 metres taller than the 25-metre-tall tree traditionally found in Trafalgar Square. So yeah, it’s pretty big.
The trail itself is not to be missed, either. Featuring 11 bespoke installations and over 1000 paper lanterns handmade by local volunteers, there’s plenty to be seen; new attractions for 2022 including lantern shapes inspired by insects and water-based installations evoking anemones and other water-based life forms.
Adults-only sessions will be available, too, making Glow Wild the perfect spot for a Christmas-themed date night or adventure with friends.
And the best bit? It’s only a short train ride out of London in the Sussex countryside, so you can pop down for a festive evening with friends and family and be back in central before you know it.
Tickets for Glow Wild 2022 at Wakehurst are available to buy now on the Kew Gardens website.
