10 unforgettable UK guided tours to book this autumn
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Uncover a different side of the UK with the help of these informative and eye-opening guided tours.
The arrival of September may mark the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of the (semi-warm) weather and enjoy a short getaway before autumn officially arrives.
As the rise in staycations has taught us all, the UK is home to plenty of hidden gems and attractions just waiting to be explored – and one way to do just that is to try out a guided tour.
An increasingly popular way of exploring the UK’s best cities and cultural hotspots, a guided tour allows you to get up close and personal with an area’s history and heritage.
And with such a wide variety of tours on offer across the country – from a tour of Edinburgh’s Haunted Vaults to a Chocolate Tasting tour in Brighton – you’re sure to find one that suits your interests.
To celebrate the sheer number of brilliant tours on offer, the experience-based tourism website GetYourGuide has curated a list of the most unforgettable tours across the country to inspire your next trip.
At the top was London’s Jack The Ripper Walking Tour, followed by a walking tour of Bath (with optional entry to the city’s famous Roman Baths).
A joint tour and tasting session at Glasgow’s Glengoyne Whisky Distillery came in at third, while fourth place went to another whisky-related tour – this time a city-wide ‘history of whisky’ tour based in Edinburgh.
You can check out the full list of the most unforgettable tours below:
- Jack The Ripper Walking Tour, London
- City Walking Tour (with optional Roman Baths Entry), Bath
- Glengoyne Distillery Guided Tour and Whiskey Tasting, Glasgow
- History of Whisky with Tasting and Storytelling, Edinburgh
- Blackbeard to Banksy Guided Walking Tour, Bristol
- Gavin and Stacey Tour, Barry Island
- City Highlights Walking Tour, York
- London by Night Sightseeing Open-Top Bus Tour, London
- Guided Chocolate Tour with Tastings, Brighton
- Guided Walking Tour, St Andrews
At a time when we’re all being encouraged to fly less due to the climate crisis, going on a guided tour could be a great way to see more of the UK and experience something new a bit closer to home.
For more at-home travel recommendations, including a list of underrated UK city breaks to try, you can check out Stylist’s UK travel content.
