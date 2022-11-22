I don’t know about you, but getting into the Christmas spirit can be tricky at times.

Despite the plethora of Christmas songs being played at every clothing store or coffee shop you walk into and the twinkling Christmas lights along busy city streets, that festive cheer can seem far, far away when you’re in the throes of working, life admin and getting on with your day to day.

But there are a few ways to get that festive spark into your life – and taking a trip away is one way to do it.