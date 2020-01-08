“In 2019, I took 19 flights. This year, I am going flight-free.”

Flights are one of the major factors responsible for climate change. If a few years ago travelling was a luxury – a treat that the average person could afford no more than once or twice a year – it’s now a big part of the over-consumption problem that is leading the planet to its decline. As the prices of flights go down and trains stay ever so expensive (at least in the UK), people are ditching holidays on the English coast or on the Scottish highlands for a cheaper weekend in Ibiza or a city break to Istanbul. Exactly like meat consumption and fast fashion, it’s not travel in itself that is dangerous for the planet (any more than being an omnivore or liking clothes is) but the abuse of it.

Thanks to vocal activists such as Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion, the world is waking up to the fact that it’s time to act. In Sweden, the flygskam movement – literally translated as ‘flight shame’ – has been running for a few years and has resulted in a spike in train travel and a subsequent drop in air travel. In 2020, the United Kingdom seems to be ready to follow suit. Based on the model of the Swedish flygskam, Flight Free UK is trying to convince 100,000 Brits to give up their holidays abroad as a pledge to save the earth.