The best hotels for a luxurious girls' holiday, from Greece to Turkey and Ibiza
- Alessia Armenise
Forget couples’ holidays – whatever your age, there’s nothing better than a relaxing break with your best female friends
We’ve been hibernating throughout the long cold winter, and now our bodies and souls are in need of some fun in the sun with our closest pals. Beaches, swimming pools, yoga classes, spa sessions and cocktails? Yes please.
It’s time to co-ordinate diaries with your BFF and book a well-deserved break. Need some inspiration? Here are the top sunny spots for a grown-up girls’ getaway.
Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort, Lanzarote
Located on the dreamy white sandy beach of Playa Blanca, the Princesa Yaiza is one of Lanzarote’s hidden gems.
As if sun, sea and good food weren’t enough, the resort has just launched a rejuvenating five-day programme at their thalassotherapy spa, designed to boost the body’s magnesium and calcium levels.
A week recharging your batteries under the Spanish sun with your closest friends? We can’t think of a better way to banish the winter blues.
Es Saadi Marrakech Resort, Morocco
The same time zone but a world away, Es Saadi in Marrakech is the sunny relaxing retreat we’ve been dreaming of all winter long.
The hotel offers two wellness packages: a three-night ‘weekend’ or four-night ‘long weekend’ option, including four hours of spa treatments per day. From traditional Moroccan therapies to modern techniques, their incredible spa will make you forget all about the misery of your morning commute.
Away from the spa, wellness is a priority at this sun-soaked oasis: take part in yoga sessions in a Moroccan palace set in 20 acres of banana trees, roses, bougainvillea and birdsong, eat locally sourced and organic produce from their own nearby private farm, and explore the lagoon-style pools, ancient trees and flowering gardens. Just don’t blame us if you never want to leave.
Nobu Hotel Marbella, Spain
If you’re looking for a party weekend, Spain is still the hottest place to be during the warmer months.
Since its launch last year, Nobu Hotel in Marbella has become the new HQ for those in search of a sophisticated night out. Bringing some refreshing elegance to Marbella’s ‘Golden Mile’, this adults-only hotel offers 24-hour in-room dining and cocktails all night long.
Cavo Spada Luxury Resort & Spa, Greece
Located in a quiet Greek fishing village, Cavo Spada Resort & Spa is a five-starred oasis of peace. During the day, enjoy the many treatments offered by the incredible (and newly renovated) spa. Or, if you don’t want to miss your daily dose of exercise, the beautiful gardens are the perfect backdrop for a private yoga lesson.
Located close to Chania, Cavo is also great if you want to enjoy a night out. When night falls, the centre of this Cretan hot spot comes to life – and the dancing begins.
X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Resort, Thailand
This new luxury boutique hotel has something for everyone. The Oxygen Dining Room is ideal for foodies, being the first restaurant in Chiang Mai to work with a Michelin-starred chef (the French-born Nicolas Isnard). All the ingredients are fresh and locally sourced, to meet the highest culinary standard – and, best of all, the restaurant is nestled beneath leafy tamarind trees, overlooking the Mae Ping River.
If you are less into food and more into fun, check out the stunning rooftop pool and the private bar. It’s the perfect place to finish the day with a cocktail while watching the sun sink behind the splendid Doi Suthep mountain range.
Royal Blue Resort & Spa, Greece
If you still have doubts about the incredible beauty of Greece, Royal Blue Resort will convince you for good.
This vast resort is perched directly on the blue Mediterranean water and has private beaches, tennis courts, mini-golf and much more. Once an adults-only retreat, small families are now also welcomed. But there’s no need to worry about getting peace and quiet – the hotel still has some adults-only areas, including an entire beach.
If you’re after a more private retreat, choose one of the many villas that come with their very own pool – with a jaw-dropping view of the shimmering sea – where you can also enjoy an in-villa dining experience. We have a feeling this must be what paradise looks like…
Hotel Arts Barcelona, Spain
Searching for a city escape? Fly out to Barcelona to enjoy spring in Spain.
A modern retreat overlooking the pristine beaches surrounding the Catalonian city, Hotel Arts is the perfect spot for a fun European weekend, offering everything from an amazing spa to a great location and incredible views.
There’s also fabulous new bar P41, which boasts an impressive selection of gins, private tasting sessions and mixology classes. Bliss.
The Bless Hotel, Ibiza
The Bless Hotel is an ultra chic resort in Ibiza’s Es Canar, a small fishing village that boasts beautiful, quiet beaches flanked by a string of relaxed restaurants and bars. It’s also home to the most famous hippie market on the island.
The decor is stylish and modern with a striking monochrome colour palette, think white walls with black panelling and marble flooring, offset by pops of colour from the pastel pink and yellow furnishings. The stripped back monochrome theme extends across the resort, in all of the rooms and the pool setting, decked with black and white striped umbrellas.
The main pool area which overlooks the beach has a buzzy vibe, where you can enjoy entertainment provided by a live DJ and performers throughout the afternoon, before heading to the glamorous Etxeko restaurant to sample the culinary delights from the tasting menu. The perfect spot for a holiday with your best female friends.
Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort, Greece
Trying to find the dreamiest experience for you and your ladies? Let the professionals at the Miraggio do it for you.
You’ll find the largest coastal thermal spa in Europe, an incredible pool overlooking the sandy beach of Halkidiki and a delightful team of experts that will take care of you and your skin while you enjoy some bubbles and Mediterranean food.
In the mood for some low-key, relaxing activities? Book up a private group sunset yoga class on the beachfront pavilion or let the resort treat you to a gorgeous walk, complete with a delicious picnic to be enjoyed along the way (champagne included, of course).
Club Marvy, Turkey
Club Marvy is a chic, luxury beach resort, located on Turkey’s stunning riviera.
Following a recent refurbishment, the resort has been transformed into a post-modern boho style paradise, think white walls accentuated with muted greys and taupe accents, offset by ornate antique style clashing mirrors and masses of tropical foliage.
The hotel is situated a 40 minute drive away from the nearest city, Izmir, but don’t let that put you off, as there is more than enough to keep you occupied, including a beach bar, Zumba, Yoga, cooking and art classes, a water park, a Turkish Hammam and spa, and some little shop selling an array of local crafts and jewellery, where you can pick up Turkish treats like local oils and jams so you can take a little bit of Marvy home with you.
There are also five incredible restaurants and bars to choose from throughout your stay, all serving up the finest in fresh, authentic Turkish cuisine, with many of the ingredients sourced locally at the owner’s farm, 30 minutes from the hotel.
Four Season Florence, Italy
Exquisite gardens, extravagant decor and an incredible view of one of the most beautiful cities in the world: the Four Season Florence is the place to stay if you want to feel like a Renaissance princess.
An incredible 15th-century palace, this hotel includes a secret 11-acre garden with centuries-old trees, pools, statues and even a small temple. Right in the heart of this leafy oasis, you’ll find the spa suite where you can enjoy a private pampering experience before exploring the breathtaking Tuscan countryside.
Images: Supplied by hotels