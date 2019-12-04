Happiness is, of course, subjective. For some people, happiness is the hustle and bustle of a big city. For others, it’s living by the sea (which actually has been proven to have mental health benefits).

But there are some things, when it comes to daily life, that are generally viewed as being pretty indisputably lovely. Like having a strong sense of community in your area, for example, and living next to friendly neighbours. Or feeling like you can be yourself in an area that promotes inclusivity, as well as earning a comfortable wage to maintain a certain standard of living.

That all sounds quite nice, doesn’t it? In fact, at a time when many millennials fear they’ll never be able to own their own home and the uncertainness of Brexit is causing tension in a lot of communities, it sounds like a dream.