“I went on holiday and the airline lost my luggage: what should I do?”

Between the threat of airline strikes, passport renewal delays and horror stories about lost luggage, if you’re heading on a trip abroad this summer, you might find yourself starting to panic right about now.

And it’s completely understandable. After two years of being unable to travel, many of us have a lot of time, money and expectation invested in our 2022 holiday plans and have our fingers crossed for the smoothest experience possible.

Here’s the thing: travel disasters are often unavoidable. But rather than feel helpless, there are a few key things we can do to try to mitigate the impact of any potential hiccups.