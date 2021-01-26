Updated 26 Jan 2021: If you were planning on booking a summer holiday in the next couple of weeks, sadly it might be time to rethink your plans.

Despite hopes that lockdown restrictions would be eased in time for people to head outside the UK come summertime, the potential introduction of new travel restrictions – including quarantine hotels for people coming into the country – has made those dreams seem a lot less likely.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was “far too early” to book a holiday and speculate about what conditions might be like by the summer.