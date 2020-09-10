When it comes to getting back to nature, Norfolk has it all wrapped up in a bow, from gorgeous coastal walks and wide swathes of sandy beaches to pristine nature reserves teeming with birdlife. This is a landscape best seen on foot and Inntravel offer brilliant, self-guided hotel-to-hotel walking breaks (a must for anyone into the slow travel trend). On their six-day Seascapes of North Norfolk trip, you’ll explore sleepy villages of pretty flint-and-brick cottages, peaceful woodlands and protected nature reserves. You’ll follow boardwalks through reed beds buzzing with wildlife and hike meandering paths through grazing marshes and saline lagoons. History-lovers will be hooked on the Bronze Age sites, Roman Forts and Holkham Hall – the ancestral seat of the Earls of Leicester – while wildlife buffs can spend their time searching for members of the UK’s largest seal colony, which wallow in the seas along this stretch of coastline.

From £795 per person, based on two sharing, including six nights’ B&B accommodation, three dinners, luggage transfers and route notes and maps; inntravel.co.uk