Autumn has arrived early this year, almost comically early. With the coldest August bank holiday in over 30 years, it felt as though the second the most summery month finished, autumn immediately took over. Yup, no chance of an ‘Indian summer’ this time, it seems.

But, actually, we’re pretty happy about it. The golden months of autumn may mean the end of BBQs, beach trips and picnics in the park, but the season is celebrated for a special blend of beauty and atmosphere.