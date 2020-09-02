Autumn staycation ideas: best hotels in the UK to watch the leaves turn golden
Megan Murray
Where to stay in the UK to enjoy the autumnal leaves turn from green to gold this September and beyond.
Autumn has arrived early this year, almost comically early. With the coldest August bank holiday in over 30 years, it felt as though the second the most summery month finished, autumn immediately took over. Yup, no chance of an ‘Indian summer’ this time, it seems.
But, actually, we’re pretty happy about it. The golden months of autumn may mean the end of BBQs, beach trips and picnics in the park, but the season is celebrated for a special blend of beauty and atmosphere.
Colder evenings, cosy pubs and events like Bonfire Night and Halloween are among our favourite things about this season, but more than anything we love to see the familiar signal as the leaves turn from green into golden, orange and fiery red. It’s this moment that makes autumn, autumn, right?
So, if you’re keen to enjoy this magical time to the fullest here are three gorgeous places to stay which are right in the middle of the action. From a luxury treehouse to a lodge on a remote Scottish island, these stunning accommodations have the best views of the leaves turning.
Kinloch Lodge
Can you think of a more beautiful place to sit back and appreciate the joys of nature than Scotland’s Isle of Skye?
A solid 11 and a half hours drive from London, this gorgeous place is brimming with wildlife and natural gems you won’t find in the city, from varied and colourful landscape to brooding lochs.
Kinloch Lodge, a historic, family-run hotel and restaurant, is one of the best places to stay on the island for lots of reasons. A huge draw for many visitors, though, is its incredible location on a densely tree-covered hillside and at the edge of shore.
Approaching the lodge you’ll be shocked by the beauty of the starkly white building surrounded by thick woodland, all of which turns from deep green to golden in the autumn months.
This interior of Kinloch Lodge is perfect for this snuggly season, too. Once inside you have your pick of cosy spots in the lounges which have views out across the water and are decorated with big sofas, warm pink and red colour schemes and crackling fires. While the atmospheric dining room is painted a wintery, midnight blue-grey and lit with candlelight come dinner time.
Plus, the tasting menu is divine. So, when the evenings draw in there’ll be nowhere else you’d like to be than indulging in local produce cooked by world-class chefs.
Brownber Hall
Have you ever mused what would happen if you ditched the 9-5 and put your creative skills to the test, setting up your very own country side haven? Well, that’s what Peter and Amanda did who took over the hall in 2016 and have been slowly reimagining aspects of the building and business ever since.
With a former Soho House interior designer onboard (Amanda’s talented sister), buckets of passion and no restrictive budgets or timeframe, this couple team have spent years lovingly renovating.
You can see it in the pink and green William Morris wallpaper which was saved from the hotel’s past, the vintage velvet sofas, industrial beds and swaying palms.
The hall is set in a teeny, tiny village in the middle of the Yorkshire Dales, surrounded by idyllic rolling hills. In fact, it has its own grounds which seem to stretch on endlessly and looked breathtaking when washed with gold.
Brownber Hall has previously won awards as a hotel, but this summer Peter and Amanda decided to turn it into a rental, so you can now hire the whole thing out for up to 15 friends.
Chewton Glen
OK, if we’re talking about the perfect spot to enjoy the changing of the leaves, what about a luxury treehouse where you can sit right up in the branches?
Chewton Glen in Hampshire is not only a premium hotel but home to one of the glamorous treehouses in the UK, each one fully kitted out with modern interiors, hot tubs, wood burners and deck chairs to lie back and look across the tree tops on.
There are four treehouses to choose from, each one unique. Pick from the studio suite, loft suite, hideaway suite and the yews.
You could stay inside, snuggled up in front of the log burner on the sofa or take some blankets outside and enjoy a glass of red wine.
But, if you do fancy exploring a little further afield, there’s beach towns, coastal walks and the New Forest national park, all of which also look picturesque in autumn.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands