With this in mind, Which?’s latest reader’s survey couldn’t have come at a better time. Ahead of summer holiday season, the team at Which? asked readers to rate the beach, attractions, scenery and value for money for nearly 100 seaside towns and villages across the UK, in order to reveal the best places to visit this summer.

While many popular spots in Devon and Cornwall made the list, there were also some unexpected additions, including several spots across the Scottish Highlands, which could provide an under-the-radar escape for those looking to get away from the crowds this summer.