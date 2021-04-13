“My partner and I are big Dracula fans so we loved the idea of visiting Whitby, looking out to the bay, exploring the winding streets and discovering the old pubs. But, while the town itself is very quaint, we decided to stay a little bit further out at The Farmhouse in Goatland – and I’m so glad we did.

“The Farmhouse is a less than a 20 minute drive into Whitby where you can feast on fish and chips and even take a trip to the Dracula museum if you’re so inclined, but it’s set amongst the stunning north Yorkshire moors so the scenery is incredible.

“This working farm and boutique hotel also has a selection of self-contained dwellings, one of which we stayed in called The Potting Shed. Sitting right on the other side of the farm, there’s not a soul about and as well as uninterrupted views, you have your own garden to scoff your delicious breakfast hamper in and plenty of peace and quiet.

“The Potting Shed itself straddles that lovely balance between being cosy and luxurious, with a huge, soft bed, swish walk-in shower and well-picked furnishings.”

Megan Murray, senior digital writer