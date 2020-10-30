In UK terms, even the start point of this road trip is pretty remote – the staggeringly beautiful Isle of Skye, where the landscape broods like a moody teenager and huge golden eagles soar above wind-beaten cliffs. The second largest of Scotland’s islands, 50-mile-long Skye – which takes its name from the old Norse sky-a, meaning ‘cloud island’ – is connected to the mainland by bridge, making it very easy to reach by car (if you’re willing to put in the miles to get there, that is). And this is truly a place that’s worth the schlep; a lacework of velvety moors, pristine lochs and mountains so otherworldly they formed the backdrop for the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s BFG. There are plenty of pretty spots in which to stay, including foodie favourite The Three Chimneys on the shores of Loch Dunvegan and a wealth of self-catering properties with truly beautiful views (I’d highly recommend Ardcana in Lower Breakish for its from-the-bed vistas of the moon rising over the mountains).

But really this is just the beginning of the journey, as a car ferry from Uig takes you across to the Isle of Harris, part of the Outer Hebrides. The 1hr 40-minute sail takes you past scattered islets, soaring sea birds and (if you’re lucky) pods of dolphins to dock at the small port of Tarbert. Once there, the Isle of Harris is yours to explore, with relatively few visitors, untrammelled pathways and long, winding roads that are speckled with sheep and mobile shops selling everything from butties to seafood.