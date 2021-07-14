Holiday cottage with a swimming pool
Holidays

Staycation rentals: 11 gorgeous UK holiday homes with swimming pools

Looking for some serious staycation inspiration? Try booking one of these gorgeous holiday homes (complete with swimming pools)…

If we say the word ‘holiday’ to you, what image pops up in your mind’s eye? For us, it’s golden sunshine bouncing off a sparkling swimming pool – possibly with a book and a glass of something long and cool (ideally decorated with a cocktail umbrella) perched on a table beside it.

Of course, many of us are booking staycation rentals this year, for obvious reasons. But, even if you’re planning to vacation closer to home this year, it doesn’t mean you have to go without that oh-so-Instagrammable pool. In fact, there are plenty of holiday homes right here in the UK with indoor and outdoor pools for you to make a splash in.

You may also like

Annual leave 2022: how to get 45 days off work next year (using just 18 days of annual leave)

With that in mind, then, here’s just a few of our favourites…

Trelowarren, Cornwall

Trelowarren, Helston, Cornwall
Trelowarren, Helston, Cornwall

‘A jewel in the palm of your hand’, wrote Daphne du Maurier of Trelowarren. It remains one of Cornwall’s finest estates, and a brilliant place to escape – not only is there a gorgeous heated swimming pool, courtyard restaurant and pop-up pizza house to enjoy, but each of the holiday houses have easy access to the great outdoors, too. So, yes, you can get as off-the-grid as you need to.

This cottage for four people is available from £85 per night / £595 per week. Book now via Sawdays.

Poolside Pad, Bristol

Poolside Pad, near Bristol
Poolside Pad, near Bristol.

If you’ve been dreaming about getting away from it all (but still fancy easy access to the hubbub of a bustling city like Bristol), then the Poolside Pad is ideal for you. Fair warning, though; that picturesque pool will make for a bracing dip, as it’s unheated and completely natural.

This cabin is for two people from £155 per night. Book now via Canopy & Stars

The Manor, Holcombe 

The Manor, Holcombe
The Manor, Holcombe

Looking for something a little bigger than your average holiday home? The Manor is an incredibly grand luxury Georgian property, with a whopping eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also just so happens to be set in its own private gated grounds, complete with an outdoor pool and a hot tub – which most likely means that, even though it’s in the heart of a picturesque Somerset village, you probably won’t be venturing out that much anyway.

This property is available for 16 guests from £1,685 a night. Book now via Airbnb.

The Old Rectory, Buckinghamshire 

The Old Rectory
The Old Rectory, Buckinghamshire

Nestled within two acres of private garden, this gorgeous Georgian property boasts four bedrooms, a private outdoor swimming pool, and complimentary use of Hartwell House’s lavish spa. Sounds idyllic, right?

This property sleeps seven for a minimum five night stay. Prices available upon enquiry via the National Trust.

Swallow Cottage, Llanboidy

Swallow Cottage, Llanboidy
Swallow Cottage, Llanboidy

Swallow Cottage is set just six miles from St Clears and can sleep eight people. Better still, though, is the fact it features a private picnic area, as well as shared use of the covered barbecue area, fishing lake, woodland grounds, and outdoor heated pool.

This property is available for up to eight guests from £249 a night. Book now via Vrbo.

Loveland Farm, Devon

Loveland Farm, Devon
Loveland Farm, Devon

This beautiful farm features six stylish domes, close to the coast for walking and adventures. There’s also, however, a saltwater swimming pool to enjoy at any time of year, as it is heated by a wood-chip fired biomass.

Each geodome is available for two people from £160 per night, with space for up to four children at £20 per child, per night. Book now via Canopy & Stars.

The Barn, Sussex

The Barn, Sussex
The Barn, Sussex

Sat at the end of a country lane, this 16th century barn offers masses of space for five people, not to mention plenty of fun leisure facilities. Like, say, the snooker room on the ground floor, or the tennis table in the glass-roofed Victorian extension, or the patio barbecue, or the owner’s outdoor pool, free for your use throughout the summer months. If you still fancy getting out, though, take a walk to the nearby Ashdown Forest, aka the inspiration for Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood; you won’t regret it.

This barn sleeps five people from £180 per night / £575 per week. Book now via Sawdays

The Limes, Upper Boddington

The Limes
The Limes, Upper Boddington

Set just 35 miles from London, this cosy country house boasts 1.5 acres of stunning mature gardens and an outdoor heated swimming pool, as well as a wooden hot tub.

This house sleeps 10 people from £670 per night. Book now via Airbnb

Top Barn, Devon

Top Barn, Devon
Top Barn, Devon

This medieval stone barn is surrounded by lush countryside, making it the perfect destination for people who love to tramp through the woods (wellies provided), dam the streams, and make dens. Afterwards, settle down for a barbecue on the large terrace – or, you know, head indoors to enjoy the stunning pool with its panoramic views. 

This barn sleeps four people from £111 per night / £775 per week. Book now via Sawdays

Cush’s Covert, Brancaster Staithe

Cush's Covert, Brancaster Staithe
Cush's Covert, Brancaster Staithe

Cush’s Covert is an extremely spacious single storey holiday cottage in a quiet location. The generous grounds are private and very sheltered with beautiful views over fields to the rear, where visitors often report seeing wildlife. And (bonus!) there is use of a heated swimming pool in the garden during the summer, too.

This property is available for up to six guests from £175 a night. Book now via Vrbo.

Hall Farmhouse, Norfolk

Hall Farmhouse, Norfolk
Hall Farmhouse, Norfolk

Set in an acre of garden, this covetable holiday home really wants you to make the most of your downtime. Think a 15ft trampoline, a mixture of loungers and sunbeds, a firepit, an enormous charcoal BBQ, a 12-seater oak table and chairs, a ping pong and football table, goal posts… and, you guessed it, a large outdoor pool to boot.

This property is available for up to 12 guests from £990 a night. Book now via Airbnb.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Airbnb, Canopy & Stars, Sawdays, Vrbo, Hartwell House

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Careers

How to get 45 days off work in 2022 (using just 18 days of annual leave)

And for our next trick, we’re going to turn 18 days of paid annual leave into well over a month off work...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Workouts

12 places to swim outdoors now that the weather is getting warmer

Grab your swimsuit.

Posted by
Hayley Spencer
Published
Travel

5 quaint seaside towns in the UK that Pinterest users can’t recommend enough

Can you imagine the photos?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Travel

Clean and beautiful beaches close to London

Golden sands less than two hours from the capital

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

9 London woodlands to shelter under the shade in this summer

The loveliest way to spend a sunny weekend.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published