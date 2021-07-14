If we say the word ‘holiday’ to you, what image pops up in your mind’s eye? For us, it’s golden sunshine bouncing off a sparkling swimming pool – possibly with a book and a glass of something long and cool (ideally decorated with a cocktail umbrella) perched on a table beside it.

Of course, many of us are booking staycation rentals this year, for obvious reasons. But, even if you’re planning to vacation closer to home this year, it doesn’t mean you have to go without that oh-so-Instagrammable pool. In fact, there are plenty of holiday homes right here in the UK with indoor and outdoor pools for you to make a splash in.