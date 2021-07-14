Staycation rentals: 11 gorgeous UK holiday homes with swimming pools
Looking for some serious staycation inspiration? Try booking one of these gorgeous holiday homes (complete with swimming pools)…
If we say the word ‘holiday’ to you, what image pops up in your mind’s eye? For us, it’s golden sunshine bouncing off a sparkling swimming pool – possibly with a book and a glass of something long and cool (ideally decorated with a cocktail umbrella) perched on a table beside it.
Of course, many of us are booking staycation rentals this year, for obvious reasons. But, even if you’re planning to vacation closer to home this year, it doesn’t mean you have to go without that oh-so-Instagrammable pool. In fact, there are plenty of holiday homes right here in the UK with indoor and outdoor pools for you to make a splash in.
With that in mind, then, here’s just a few of our favourites…
Trelowarren, Cornwall
‘A jewel in the palm of your hand’, wrote Daphne du Maurier of Trelowarren. It remains one of Cornwall’s finest estates, and a brilliant place to escape – not only is there a gorgeous heated swimming pool, courtyard restaurant and pop-up pizza house to enjoy, but each of the holiday houses have easy access to the great outdoors, too. So, yes, you can get as off-the-grid as you need to.
This cottage for four people is available from £85 per night / £595 per week. Book now via Sawdays.
Poolside Pad, Bristol
If you’ve been dreaming about getting away from it all (but still fancy easy access to the hubbub of a bustling city like Bristol), then the Poolside Pad is ideal for you. Fair warning, though; that picturesque pool will make for a bracing dip, as it’s unheated and completely natural.
This cabin is for two people from £155 per night. Book now via Canopy & Stars.
The Manor, Holcombe
Looking for something a little bigger than your average holiday home? The Manor is an incredibly grand luxury Georgian property, with a whopping eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also just so happens to be set in its own private gated grounds, complete with an outdoor pool and a hot tub – which most likely means that, even though it’s in the heart of a picturesque Somerset village, you probably won’t be venturing out that much anyway.
This property is available for 16 guests from £1,685 a night. Book now via Airbnb.
The Old Rectory, Buckinghamshire
Nestled within two acres of private garden, this gorgeous Georgian property boasts four bedrooms, a private outdoor swimming pool, and complimentary use of Hartwell House’s lavish spa. Sounds idyllic, right?
This property sleeps seven for a minimum five night stay. Prices available upon enquiry via the National Trust.
Swallow Cottage, Llanboidy
Swallow Cottage is set just six miles from St Clears and can sleep eight people. Better still, though, is the fact it features a private picnic area, as well as shared use of the covered barbecue area, fishing lake, woodland grounds, and outdoor heated pool.
This property is available for up to eight guests from £249 a night. Book now via Vrbo.
Loveland Farm, Devon
This beautiful farm features six stylish domes, close to the coast for walking and adventures. There’s also, however, a saltwater swimming pool to enjoy at any time of year, as it is heated by a wood-chip fired biomass.
Each geodome is available for two people from £160 per night, with space for up to four children at £20 per child, per night. Book now via Canopy & Stars.
The Barn, Sussex
Sat at the end of a country lane, this 16th century barn offers masses of space for five people, not to mention plenty of fun leisure facilities. Like, say, the snooker room on the ground floor, or the tennis table in the glass-roofed Victorian extension, or the patio barbecue, or the owner’s outdoor pool, free for your use throughout the summer months. If you still fancy getting out, though, take a walk to the nearby Ashdown Forest, aka the inspiration for Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood; you won’t regret it.
This barn sleeps five people from £180 per night / £575 per week. Book now via Sawdays.
The Limes, Upper Boddington
Set just 35 miles from London, this cosy country house boasts 1.5 acres of stunning mature gardens and an outdoor heated swimming pool, as well as a wooden hot tub.
This house sleeps 10 people from £670 per night. Book now via Airbnb.
Top Barn, Devon
This medieval stone barn is surrounded by lush countryside, making it the perfect destination for people who love to tramp through the woods (wellies provided), dam the streams, and make dens. Afterwards, settle down for a barbecue on the large terrace – or, you know, head indoors to enjoy the stunning pool with its panoramic views.
This barn sleeps four people from £111 per night / £775 per week. Book now via Sawdays.
Cush’s Covert, Brancaster Staithe
Cush’s Covert is an extremely spacious single storey holiday cottage in a quiet location. The generous grounds are private and very sheltered with beautiful views over fields to the rear, where visitors often report seeing wildlife. And (bonus!) there is use of a heated swimming pool in the garden during the summer, too.
This property is available for up to six guests from £175 a night. Book now via Vrbo.
Hall Farmhouse, Norfolk
Set in an acre of garden, this covetable holiday home really wants you to make the most of your downtime. Think a 15ft trampoline, a mixture of loungers and sunbeds, a firepit, an enormous charcoal BBQ, a 12-seater oak table and chairs, a ping pong and football table, goal posts… and, you guessed it, a large outdoor pool to boot.
This property is available for up to 12 guests from £990 a night. Book now via Airbnb.
