What we don’t often hear our friends shouting about, though, is the impressive amount of islands sprinkled around UK shores. Whether you’re looking for R&R, hiking or adventuring is your passion, these quiet UK island destinations – dotted around the English Channel, Scotland’s Inner and Outer Hebrides and the south coasts of Devon and Cornwall – all deserve your attention.

From the white-sand beaches of the Scilly Isles to the relaxation and tranquility of Shetland and beyond, here is our pick of the top islands to visit in the UK.

It’s worth noting that, due to Covid-19, there are travel restrictions across the UK (and the globe). You should always check local restrictions both at home and where you’re travelling to to make sure you’re staying within the law.