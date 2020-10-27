Sure, we all love a luxury hotel robe and a long, warm bath. But sometimes four white walls just won’t cut it. If you’re going to choose a UK staycation – and, let’s face it, that is what many of us are doing at the moment – I think we can all agree 2020 is about pushing the boundaries of the standard hotel experience. We want magnificent views and a bed to remember; we want walls made of something other than brick; we want a holiday that goes beyond what we’ve come to expect from the traditional B&B.

So, in the pursuit of something a little less ordinary, here’s Stylist’s pick of some of the UK’s quirky yet luxurious staycation spots.