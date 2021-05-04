The Fife Arms isn’t just accommodation, it’s an experience. Reminiscent of the days when people would take a trip to just stay at a hotel, The Fife Arms is a wonderland of art, food, history, secret rooms, horticulture and incredible views across the Cairngorms.

First for a little context: the small highland village of Braemar rose to popularity back in the late 19th century after the royal family acquired Balmoral. Being only a 12 minute drive away, Braemar was one of the closest places that high society could stay and so this gigantic, beautiful Victorian hotel was built.

Back then, the hotel was considered one of the grandest in Scotland, but by the 1980s times had changed and the descent of its former glory eventually ended in closure. Fast forward to 2019 and The Fife Arms was ready to open again under new ownership, international art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth. This opening came after an in-depth and inspiring renovation, seeing art become a focus for the hotel to tell the stories of Braemar.

For example, the dining room has been used as a floor-to-ceiling mural painted by artist Guillermo Kuitca. He used the River Dee, which runs directly next to the hotel, as inspiration for a piece which stretches across the whole room and portrays the changing seasons of the landscape. While, in the lounge a charismatic Picasso casually hangs, sitting next to elaborate tartan walls and swirling, colourful ceiling – another artist mural.

Things to do include exploring the wildflower garden in the rear of the hotel, visiting a waxwork of Queen Victoria in a Cabinet of Curiosities-style study and sipping cocktails in the disco ball-lit Elsa’s Bar, named after the fashion designer who coined the colour shocking pink. Between taking an art tour of the hotel, checking out the spa, getting a pint in The Flying Stag and munching afternoon tea in the lobby, this hotel is a holiday all on its own.

From gorgeous rooms to incredible food and, of course, the jaw-dropping scenery of the area, The Fife Arms really is bucket list-worthy.