This Georgian townhouse is a treat of a hotel. The venue’s personality is evident as soon as you step through the door, thanks to décor touches such as a botanical, hand-painted stairwell and colourful furnishings.

Number One Bruton boasts three types of accommodation. The main house has five rooms available to book. Each one is different but follows a similar theme of vintage furniture, whimsical wallpaper choices, unique artwork and beautiful bathrooms. We particularly liked that the welcome pack includes cheese, crackers and cider from the local area, as well as a botanical face mask so that you can pamper yourself during your stay.

There’s also three cottages in the courtyard which sits at the back of the house. These properties have lots of lovely features like exposed beams and quarry-tiled floors, and are decorated with cosy, soft furnishings. Finally, there’s The Forge which is a 12th century building with original stone walls and crittal windows. It is decorated with bursts of colour, layered textures and patterns alongside boutique furniture. Here, you’ll find another four rooms which give a different, but equally as wonderful, experience of Number One Bruton.

The in-house restaurant Osip is also worth your time. It’s full of organic details like hanging bundles of dried fruit and flowers and unfinished, ecru tiled walls, which make for a stylishly wholesome place to enjoy your farmhouse breakfast (which is included in the price of your stay).