As we edge closer to summer and, hopefully, a loosening of lockdown restrictions, many Airbnb users are indulging in a mix of wanderlust and optimism and have started wishlisting some of the most idyllic listings in the UK already.

Rules in the UK prohibit travelling outside your local area and, in fact, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently urged the nation not to start booking holidays before it is clearer how the pandemic will be affecting us in May.