Staycation ideas 2021: Airbnb’s most wishlisted UK properties
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
The UK has been busy adding the loveliest staycations to their Airbnb wishlists for this summer. Take a look at the most popular homes for some holiday inspiration.
As we edge closer to summer and, hopefully, a loosening of lockdown restrictions, many Airbnb users are indulging in a mix of wanderlust and optimism and have started wishlisting some of the most idyllic listings in the UK already.
Rules in the UK prohibit travelling outside your local area and, in fact, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently urged the nation not to start booking holidays before it is clearer how the pandemic will be affecting us in May.
Currently you must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse (for example, for work or to attend a medical appointment). And if you need to travel, you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live
But, per Boris Johnson’s roadmap, hotels in England could reopen 17 May, at the earliest. So, for those who are fantasising about booking a staycation this summer, adding to your Airbnb wishlist is a safe way to dream for now.
It’s something droves of users have been doing, resulting in data which shows how many of us are keen to see more of the UK.
“The pandemic has prompted a fundamental shift in travel and a realignment of what’s most important to us as human beings,” an Airbnb spokesperson told Stylist.co.uk.
“As we prepare to be able to travel once again, where previously, our Most Wishlisted homes have been dominated by far-flung and exotic destinations, this year it’s all about the rural retreats to explore on domestic shores,” they said.
Below you’ll find Airbnb’s most wishlisted properties so far in 2021, with themes of secluded cabins and beautiful countryside being most popular. While none of these are available to book at the moment because of Covid restrictions, they certainly make a nice break from your work emails for a minute.
The Pigsty, Winchester
The Pigsty is a luxury woodland hideaway located in Winchester with beautiful views of the surrounding Vale Farm.
It’s less than 2.5 miles from the historic centre of the city, so there’s plenty to do and see close by.
Inside The Pigsty is a roll top bath, cosy open plan living space and decking area to enjoy dinner with sunset views. Dreamy.
The Old Bakery, Fernhurst
The Old Bakery is a beautiful, traditional oak framed building which has been modernised with industrial style doors and luxurious facilities.
It is set in the heart of the beautiful South Downs National Park with lots of glorious countryside to stare out at.
The property also hosts a flat on an upper floor, but both parts of the building have their own private entrances.
The Pond and Stars Cabin, Abergele
This quirky getaway has a secluded spot situated right on the edge of a pond.
To ensure that visitors can enjoy its unique location, the owners of the cabin have built a waterside terrace and swing to enjoy the views.
While the cabin is small it’s stylishly decorated with contemporary, marble kitchen worktops and a New York-style tiled bathroom.
The Weekender, Bude
The Weekender is a delightful, small wooden structure mounted on a hillside looking out towards the coast.
It was built by the hosts who both have a background in design and look at this as one of their most special projects.
They recommend it as romantic hideaway that’s ideal for couples and is a wonderful place to just “enjoy the space”.
The Hovel, Warwickshire
While ‘The Hovel’ doesn’t sound like the most inviting name, the listing’s pictures will prove it’s full of charm.
This little barn structure has been recently renovated with a swish bathroom, breakfast bar in the kitchen and on-trend furnishings.
There’s a vineyard on the grounds which makes for a gorgeous setting for an evening stroll, and there’s the opportunity for al fresco dining, barbequing and even a dip in the hot tub.
See the full list of most wish-listed UK Airbnbs in 2021 below:
- The Pigsty, Winchester
- The Willow, Pembrokeshire
- Twmbarlwm Luxury Retreat, Gwent, Wales
- The Pond and Stars Cabin, Abergele, Wales
- Traditional Log Cabin, Kent
- Undercover Woodland Treehouse, West Sussex
- Unique Glamping Hut, Sutton
- The Old Bakery, Surrey
- Sunset Beach Cabin, Cumbria
- Airship 001, Billingshurst
- Scandinavian Cabin, Cumbria
- The Lodge, Heathfield
- The Buzzardry Woodland Treehouse, East Sussex
- Toad Hall Luxury Lodge, Norfolk
- Loveday Cottage, Staveley-in-Cartmel
- The Orchid Suite Barn, Mayfield
- Romantic Field Barn, Grindon
- Hillside Hideaway, Dorset
- Farm Barn, Warwickshire
- Lynbrook Cabin, Hampshire
- The Weekender, Cornwall
Images: Airbnb