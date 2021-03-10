It seems like a joyous coincidence that the coronavirus vaccine’s progress means that as the months get warmer, we’ll be closer to enjoying the opening of hotels again as well as a chance to go abroad.

But, while it’s good to stay positive, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has reiterated in an interview with BBC Today that it’s vital people hold off booking holidays abroad and wait to see how the spring pans out.

Shapps explained that a Global Travel Taskforce will publish a report on 12 April which will give recommendations for the immediate future of travel and that those interested in going abroad should wait to see the findings from this, remembering that travelling for leisure in or outside of the UK is illegal until 17 May.