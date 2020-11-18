2021 will be all about the ‘once in a lifetime’ trip, here’s where we’re headed
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Where have you always dreamed of visiting? For some, this time at home has made us think even harder about when we’ll make that big holiday happen.
It’s hard to imagine when we’ll next be able to indulge in wanderlust with reckless abandon.
We might have flickering hopes for a cute cottage on the UK coast or perhaps a bothy in bonny Scotland for the coming spring, but even staycations are very much subject to the fluctuating effects of coronavirus.
This time, it seems, has made travellers all the more appreciative of pre-Covid when it was possible to plan a trip anywhere in the world.
Realising what we had and looking forward with hope to opportunities like this again has prompted a trend that sees big ‘once in a lifetime’ trips taking precedent.
After working with hotel, travel and hospitality clients from around the world, travel PR specialist Fox Communications has predicted that planning one big trip will become more important to people in 2021 and beyond.
“Border closures and grounded airlines caused commercial air traffic to shrink 41% below 2019 levels last March, and whilst the slow resumption of flights in summer has allowed people to travel domestically or short-haul, next year is expected to be the year of the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ journey,” a spokesperson from the firm tells Stylist.co.uk.
“Travellers have had the time to plan and research their next trip, which they will be focused on making a remarkable and meaningful experience. Whether it is helping local communities or learning a new skill, travellers will look for transformative experiences as they never did before.”
The Stylist team echo this mindset. In fact, we have to admit that we’ve used some of this time indoors to imagine what our ideal trip would be.
Here, we share the ‘once in a lifetime’ trips we’ve been dreaming of, in case you’re in need of a little inspiration.
Tokyo, Japan
“I want to go to Japan! I’ve dreamed of strolling the streets of Tokyo and visiting the deer in Nara for forever, but after the last year, my resolve to explore has grown even stronger.”
Lauren Geall, junior digital writer
Italy
“It feels like a bit of an uninspired cliché to put it into writing for all the world to see but I’ve always really wanted to do a road trip throughout Italy – no time frame, no real plan apart from working my way from the top to the bottom to visit vineyards and pizzarias over a long hot summer.
“It’s that lazy, indulgent freedom that I’m desperate for.”
Jazmin Kopotsha, deputy digital editor
Lake Bled, Slovenia
“I want to go to Slovenia and swim in Lake Bled! I was planning to go this year with my boyfriend but, y’know, Covid, so it’s been pushed back indefinitely.
“I genuinely can’t wait for things to be safer and more normal again so I can plunge headfirst into those crystal blue waters.”
Kayleigh Dray, digital editor-at-large
Hanoi, Vietnam
“I cannot wait to go to Vietnam. I had originally planned to go in April for a big road trip, starting in Hanoi and working my way towards Hoi Chi Minh.
“I want to walk around, enjoy the gorgeous weather and soak up the beautiful culture – all with a banh mi in my hand.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
Bryon Bay, Australia
“My best friend lived in Byron Bay for nine months back in 2018 and she hasn’t stopped talking about this beautiful place and the magical energy it holds since.
“We planned to go back there this Christmas and spend the holiday together, her reconnecting with the friends she made a few years ago and me experiencing it for the first time.
“I loved the idea of visiting somewhere so far away which sounds completely removed from my busy London life, but I know I’ll make it there one day!”
Megan Murray, senior digital writer
Images: Getty / Unsplash