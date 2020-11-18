2021 will be all about the ‘once in a lifetime’ trip, here’s where we’re headed

It’s hard to imagine when we’ll next be able to indulge in wanderlust with reckless abandon.

We might have flickering hopes for a cute cottage on the UK coast or perhaps a bothy in bonny Scotland for the coming spring, but even staycations are very much subject to the fluctuating effects of coronavirus.

This time, it seems, has made travellers all the more appreciative of pre-Covid when it was possible to plan a trip anywhere in the world.

Realising what we had and looking forward with hope to opportunities like this again has prompted a trend that sees big ‘once in a lifetime’ trips taking precedent.