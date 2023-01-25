2023 travel: 10 trending destinations to add to your travel bucket list
Lauren Geall
Are you looking to book a holiday or just want to add some more destinations to your travel bucket list? Tripadvisor’s list of the top trending destinations for 2023 is a good place to start.
With January drawing to a close and the first days of spring finally approaching, it’s only natural to start thinking about the prospect of a summer holiday.
Whether you’re thinking about staying close to home or going further afield this year, there’s nothing like looking up new destinations to brighten up the dark days of winter. And thanks to Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, inspiration isn’t far away.
The awards – which are based on reviews and ratings submitted by Tripadvisor users – cover a number of categories including hotels, restaurants and things to do.
But most interesting of all is the trending destinations list, which highlights the places that have attracted the most attention from travellers over the last year.
So, whether you’re looking for something to book or just want to add some new destinations to your travel bucket list, here are the trending destinations that made the list.
1. Cuba
Cuba’s unique culture brings tourists here year after year – but it’s grown in popularity in recent times due to its mix of old-world architecture and modern interests. Havana, the country’s capital and largest city, is home to an array of colourful buildings and vintage cars.
2. Hội An, Vietnam
Located on the central Vietnamese coast, Hội An is an ancient riverside town with plenty to offer. From temples and beaches to incredible fresh food, there’s plenty to explore, and on the 14th day of each lunar month, the town trades its electric lights for traditional coloured lanterns.
3. Mauritius
From the white sandy beaches and aqua blue water to the bustling resorts and awe-inspiring nature, it’s not hard to see why Mauritius is such a popular destination among travellers. Whether you want to get active with water sports and hikes or relax in a beachside spa, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for here.
4. Siem Reap, Cambodia
The second-largest city in Cambodia, Siem Reap is best known for the famous Angkor Wat temples that sit just outside the city. Surrounded by a wide moat, the Angkor Wat complex is the largest religious monument in the world and one of the most important archaeological sites in southeast Asia.
5. Chiang Mai, Thailand
There’s so much to do in Chiang Mai that it can be hard to keep up. A sprawling, modern city located in the mountains of northern Thailand, a trip to Chiang Mai is the perfect way to experience both the old and new: spend some time working your way through the bustling Night Bazaar before climbing the 300 stairs to the ornate Buddhist temple Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.
6. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
The second Caribbean location on the list, Grand Cayman is the largest of the Cayman Islands and is home to a wide array of art, culture and natural beauty. The Seven Mile Beach – an extensive, crescent-shaped stretch of sand on the west side of the island – is not to be missed.
7. Fes, Morocco
Often referred to as Morocco’s cultural capital, Fes is one of those places that just demands to be explored. As well as being home to the oldest university in the world – the University of Al-Karaouine – the walled city encapsulates a 1,000-year-old tannery, which is well worth a visit to get a glance of the sprawling pits.
8. Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan hasn’t always been a go-to tourist destination, but its bustling capital city, Baku, has grown in popularity over the last couple of years. The city is home to a mix of historic and contemporary landmarks ranging from the Palace of the Shirvanshahs to the Flame Towers: three pointed skyscrapers covered with LED screens.
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
Located in a valley surrounded by the Himalayan mountains, Kathmandu is the perfect destination for travellers looking for a unique cultural experience. The capital of Nepal is home to plenty of historic sites and temples and offers a range of shops filled with work made by local artisans.
10. Krakow, Poland
While Warsaw remains one of the go-to destinations for tourists looking to visit Poland, Krakow has risen in popularity over the last couple of years. Home to a wealth of history and architecture, you certainly won’t be short on things to do – and when you’re done for the day, you can tuck into all the incredible food on offer.
Images: Getty