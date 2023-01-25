With January drawing to a close and the first days of spring finally approaching, it’s only natural to start thinking about the prospect of a summer holiday.

Whether you’re thinking about staying close to home or going further afield this year, there’s nothing like looking up new destinations to brighten up the dark days of winter. And thanks to Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, inspiration isn’t far away.

The awards – which are based on reviews and ratings submitted by Tripadvisor users – cover a number of categories including hotels, restaurants and things to do.