If the last year has taught us anything when it comes to travel, it’s that there are a huge variety of hidden gems located right on our doorstep.

From picturesque parks and white sandy beaches to secluded cabins and rural escapes, the UK is home to an extensive list of brilliant spots just waiting to be explored.

That includes, of course, the exciting array of hotels, holiday rentals and independent B&Bs available to book, the best of which have been unveiled in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards, which uses reviews from the site’s global community to unveil the top spots to visit around the world.