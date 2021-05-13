UK staycation ideas: this Yorkshire-based B&B has just been voted the best in the world for 2021
Planning a staycation this summer? Why not check out The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast in Scarborough, Yorkshire, which has just been voted the best in the world in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards.
If the last year has taught us anything when it comes to travel, it’s that there are a huge variety of hidden gems located right on our doorstep.
From picturesque parks and white sandy beaches to secluded cabins and rural escapes, the UK is home to an extensive list of brilliant spots just waiting to be explored.
That includes, of course, the exciting array of hotels, holiday rentals and independent B&Bs available to book, the best of which have been unveiled in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards, which uses reviews from the site’s global community to unveil the top spots to visit around the world.
And according to the ranking of the best B&Bs and Inns around the world, the best is right here in the UK: The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast in Scarborough, Yorkshire.
Located close to the seaside town’s Peasholm Park and just a short walk from Scarborough’s beautiful seafront and beach, The Toulson Court is run by couple Angela and James, and currently boasts an impressive five-star rating for location, cleanliness, service and value on the TripAdvisor website.
Based on the reviews of the B&B, it’s clear that Angela and James pay a lot of attention to providing a warm and friendly experience, with many praising the extra mile the couple go to make the B&B feel like a home from home.
“I cannot recommend this lovely B&B enough,” reads one review. “The bedrooms are tastefully decorated, spotlessly clean, lovely comfortable beds and tea provided with biscuits.”
If you don’t fancy a trip to Scarborough, there were three other UK-based B&Bs which made the world’s top 10: The Torcroft, based in Torquay, Devon; Dorset House, based in Lyme Regis, Dorset; and Torlinnhe Guest House, based in Fort William, a Scottish town which lies right next to Ben Nevis.
This isn’t the first time a UK-based B&B was named number one in the world in TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards – for the last two years, The 25 Boutique B&B also in Torquay, Devon took the title.
To check out the full list of the best B&Bs in the world, you can visit the TripAdvisor website.
