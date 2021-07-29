“Onwards along the banks of the River Wye and up several hefty hills, you’ll reach Westons Cider Mill, where a tour of the historic 17th century cider mill will tell you everything you never thought to ask about how cider is made – from first blossom through to pressing and fermenting. I’d recommend their Scrumpy House Restaurant as a good spot for a pick-me-up (try the cider-glazed ham, egg and chips) and don’t forget to say hello to the shire horses on your way out.

“A mile or so on through the village of Much Marcle, you’ll find Gregg’s Pit Cider & Perry, whose limited-edition, small-batch ciders line the shelves of Claridge’s and are definitely worth a try. Made using an ancient stone press, James takes a painstaking and scientific approach to his craft and you can taste it with every sip. October is the perfect time to visit as it coincides with Big Apple Harvestime – a huge celebration that includes orchard walks and talks.”