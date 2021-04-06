UK staycation spots: St. Ives has been voted one of Tripadvisor’s top ‘emerging destinations’ for 2021
- Lauren Geall
Looking for the perfect summer staycation spot? St. Ives in Cornwall has been voted one of Tripadvisor’s ‘emerging destinations’ for 2021.
With holidays abroad off the cards right now, there’s never been a better time to explore all the wonderful spots the UK has to offer.
From breathtaking beaches to awe-inspiring national parks and picture-perfect countryside locations, there are a myriad of things to see and do no matter what kind of thing you’re looking for.
And with overnight stays in self-contained accommodation (such as Airbnb’s and holiday cottages) allowed for people who live in the same household from 12 April, and hotel stays likely to be permitted under the same circumstances from 17 May, now is the perfect time to start thinking about the UK-based locations you want to explore this summer.
With this in mind, we were excited to see one such location pop up on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 10 ‘emerging destinations’ for 2021, nestled between spots such as Mazatlan, Mexico and the Caribbean island of Martinique.
According to Tripadvisor’s analysis of its reviews, ratings and saves from travellers around the globe, St. Ives in Cornwall is one of the ‘under-the-radar’ destinations that people are absolutely loving right now.
Although you might not describe the idyllic town as ‘under-the-radar’ – it’s well-known for its cute, touristy spots – it’s pretty cool to see it recognised as an international destination of interest (it comes in at number five) alongside the likes of Panama City Beach in Florida and Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil.
You can see the top 10 list of ‘emerging destinations’ named in Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Best Of The Best awards below:
- Martinique
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil
- Holbox Island
- St. Ives, United Kingdom
- Mazatlan, Mexico
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Shoalhaven, Australia
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Mudgee, Australia
So, what is it about St. Ives in particular that makes it such a highly-rated spot for travellers? Besides the fact that St. Ives bay is home to four beautiful beaches, it’s also popular for its watersports, including surfing.
As Tripadvisor’s description of St. Ives spells out: “St. Ives boasts a quartet of golden-sand beaches. Sheltered coves draw swimmers and sun-worshippers, but water-sports aficionados visit St. Ives for great surfing, windsurfing and water-skiing conditions.”
Attraction wise, it’s also got a lot of things to do, too. When things open up again, you’ll be able to visit St. Ives’ very own Tate art museum, which exhibits work by modern British artists, as well as take a ride along the St. Ives railway, considered to be one of the most scenic rail routes in Britain.
And as if all that isn’t enough, you can also take a tour of the town’s large selection of pubs and restaurants, all while exploring its iconic cobbled, winding streets.
Although St. Ives was the only UK spot to make the ‘emerging destinations’ list, there were a few other locations recognised in Tripadvisor’s awards, including the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which was voted number 11 on the list of the world’s top national parks, and Bournemouth Beach, which was voted number 20 on the list of the best beaches.
Of course, no matter which UK location you choose to visit this summer, it’s important to do so safely, so make sure you check out the latest rules before you travel and try to avoid particularly busy areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
With that being said, however, it’s still nice to dream of all the adventures and places we can explore as lockdown restrictions begin to ease. Whether you’re on the hunt for Airbnb properties to book for this summer or the most picturesque walks to explore, Stylist has got you covered.
