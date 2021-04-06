With this in mind, we were excited to see one such location pop up on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 10 ‘emerging destinations’ for 2021, nestled between spots such as Mazatlan, Mexico and the Caribbean island of Martinique.

According to Tripadvisor’s analysis of its reviews, ratings and saves from travellers around the globe, St. Ives in Cornwall is one of the ‘under-the-radar’ destinations that people are absolutely loving right now.

Although you might not describe the idyllic town as ‘under-the-radar’ – it’s well-known for its cute, touristy spots – it’s pretty cool to see it recognised as an international destination of interest (it comes in at number five) alongside the likes of Panama City Beach in Florida and Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil.