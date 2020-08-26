While the idea of beach huts propped above turquoise waters in the Maldives or a hotel towering 30 floors high in Dubai sounds great, travel isn’t quite what it used to be - so how do we make the most of what’s in front of us? Well, nothing quite competes with the charm of a leafy treehouse, lake-side cabin or Olde Worlde fairytale castle in the UK, in my eyes.

Us Brits love the rugged beauty of our countryside and the unique staycation dwellings that can be found here, which are usually ever-so-slightly crumbling and full of eccentricity. Which is good, really, seeing as the government’s list of countries to travel to is changing (what feels like) daily, and so booking a holiday abroad is, shall we say, quite tricky at the moment.