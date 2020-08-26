UK staycations: best treehouses and cabins to book for 2021
Megan Murray
The most popular unique staycation spots for 2021, from a fairytale treehouse, a private lake house and a remote converted camper van.
While the idea of beach huts propped above turquoise waters in the Maldives or a hotel towering 30 floors high in Dubai sounds great, travel isn’t quite what it used to be - so how do we make the most of what’s in front of us? Well, nothing quite competes with the charm of a leafy treehouse, lake-side cabin or Olde Worlde fairytale castle in the UK, in my eyes.
Us Brits love the rugged beauty of our countryside and the unique staycation dwellings that can be found here, which are usually ever-so-slightly crumbling and full of eccentricity. Which is good, really, seeing as the government’s list of countries to travel to is changing (what feels like) daily, and so booking a holiday abroad is, shall we say, quite tricky at the moment.
So, we’re thrilled to pour over Canopy & Stars’ (one of the best places to book a rural staycation because of its kooky listings), list of trending places for 2021. These very special accommodations are already being booked up for next year, proving to be some of the most popular on the website.
It’s the perfect inspiration if you’re looking for staycation ideas that are a little bit different and truly out in the sticks. We reckon you’ll have wanderlust in no time.
The Rook's View
Where is it? The Rookery Woods, Herefordshire.
What’s the unique selling point? In this idyllic spot you can watch the sunset from the three-seater sofa in the living room or the sunrise from the huge bed, which has been carved by a local carpenter from the wood you see around you. Although there’s a modern en suite bathroom, we’d take advantage of the outside tub.
How much? £190 per night.
Holly Water Cabin
Where is it? Marsh Farm, Devon.
What’s the unique selling point? This sleek cabin looks, as the owners say, like something out of a Scandinavian lifestyle magazine and with touches of leather, stone and copper the interior is just as cool as the outside. There’s a copper bath on the decking which is the best spot for stargazing.
How much? £155 per night.
The Lake
Where is it? Cornwall.
What’s the unique selling point? This converted shipping container is an eco triumph, using solar power for all electricity, a fire and good insulation for warmth and water pumped directly from the lake for washing… which brings us to the real reason to stay here. This property sits on the edge of a quiet lake, which is yours for swimming, skinny dipping and rowing in. Surrounded by the quiet moors, you’ll be in total peace and quiet.
How much? £120 per night.
Hinterlandes
Where is it? Cumbria.
What’s the unique selling point? This converted old school bus, with a camper van bedroom on the roof, has travelled all the way from America and undergone a transformational refit. It now has a stylish interior, Aga, hot shower and compost loo, which have all been cleverly fitted into a space. There’s also a wood-fired hot tub outside so that you can sit back and enjoy the scenery.
How much? £100 per night.
Bowcombe Boathouse
Where is it? Devon.
What’s the unique selling point? This boathouse is rustically decorated, filled with beautiful, artistic touches that feel lived in and loved for years. The decking looks right across the water and you can even kayak around the corner for lunch, or stay in and take advantage of the gin bar.
How much? £175 per night.
Faraway Treehouse
Where is it? Cumbria.
What’s the unique selling point? The Faraway Treehouse truly sounds like something out of a fairytale. With fairy lights, botanical touches, a free standing bath and velvet curtains, the decor looks like it could have been designed by pixies. There’s a gorgeous balcony which looks out to the treetops and branches all around, where you can enjoy a picturesque breakfast.
How much? £165 per night.
Images: Canopy & Stars