Food can make or break a holiday – sad, soggy eggs can put a real dampener on proceedings, while an amply cheese-drenched risotto can make our hearts (and stomachs) sing. Because of this, what we eat when we are recharging or exploring somewhere new will stay with us a lot longer than the trivial things, like how soft our bed sheets are or how many obscure channels there are on the TV.

Holiday memories are made of fresh local produce and mind-blowing breakfasts, of stumbling across delis serving up the softest sourdough, or popping into tiny seafood spots and feasting on freshly-hauled-crab sandwiches as the salty air nips at our cheeks. And whether it’s breakfast pancakes fluffier than a blow-dried bunny, or exquisite fine dining dishes that look like works of art on our plates, we will dream about the food we’ve eaten, long after we’ve returned from our staycations, minibreaks and long weekends.