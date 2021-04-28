UK staycation spots that feel like being on holiday abroad
Megan Murray
- Published
These dreamy staycation spots may look like far-flung holiday destinations but you won’t have to board a plane to see them.
It’s still uncertain where we will be able to travel abroad this summer, but we have a hunch that once you see the jaw-dropping UK locations that look like they belong on the other side of the world, you might not bother jetting off anyway.
From historic castles that look like they’re from a fairytale to picturesque coastal towns reminiscent of the Mediterranean, Britain boasts lots of beautiful destinations.
And it is this fact, as well as the rise in the nation’s love of staycations, that inspired Sony Mobile to team up with Lonely Planet to publish a stunning photo series to show off staycation spots that you wouldn’t believe are right here in the UK.
The gorgeous images are intended to provide 2021 travel inspiration and show off the capabilities of Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone which comes with a professional-quality triple lens camera and Photography Pro feature which brings Alpha™ technology.
So, while we might still be experiencing some April showers and cloudy days, use these amazing locations as inspiration for the coming months. Keep scrolling to see the full list of places to visit this summer in Britain that feel like being abroad.
Sony x Lonely Planet’s top destinations to visit this summer:
See the full list of UK destinations that feel like being abroad below:
- Craigievar Castle, Alford, Scotland
- Portmeirion, Wales
- Tresco Abbey Gardens, Isles of Scilly
- Oundle, Northamptonshire, England
- Benmore Botanic Garden, Strath Eachaig, Scotland
- Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) from the quieter Rhyd Ddu Path, Wales
- Howtown & Martindale, Cumbria, England
- Lincolnshire Wolds
- Holkham Beach, Norfolk, England
- Marshwood Vale, Dorset
Images: Getty / Instagram