It’s still uncertain where we will be able to travel abroad this summer, but we have a hunch that once you see the jaw-dropping UK locations that look like they belong on the other side of the world, you might not bother jetting off anyway.

From historic castles that look like they’re from a fairytale to picturesque coastal towns reminiscent of the Mediterranean, Britain boasts lots of beautiful destinations.

And it is this fact, as well as the rise in the nation’s love of staycations, that inspired Sony Mobile to team up with Lonely Planet to publish a stunning photo series to show off staycation spots that you wouldn’t believe are right here in the UK.