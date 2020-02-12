We settled into our new life and I began working as a Scandinavia correspondent. But our first payslips came as a shock. Danes pay 50%+ taxes to fund the country’s famously generous welfare state and I had it explained to me that even this is a source of happiness. The tax-funded system means that everyone is looked after and you don’t have to worry that your neighbour is going to rob you because he can’t afford to put food on the table.

Studies show that 79% of Danes trust ‘most people’, and if you trust the people around you, you can be more relaxed. You have the headspace to be happy. This trust seems to be a self-fulfilling prophecy: Denmark is the least corrupt country in the EU and Danes trust each other so much that they’re happy to let their babies sleep outside in prams as they pop into a café for coffee or a restaurant for lunch. As several of my new Danish friends independently assured me, ‘no one steals babies in Denmark…’ Which is lucky, as it turns out. Because six months into our year of living Danishly, I discovered that I was finally, miraculously, pregnant.