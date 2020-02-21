Back in Rishikesh, life moves a little faster and pedestrians, mopeds and cows all jostle for space on the narrow streets. As the sun began to set, we made our way to the Parmarth Niketan ashram for Ganga Aarti. Crowded onto stone steps leading down to the river, Hindu priests in orange robes chanted while lanterns were lit and passed through the crowd. On our visit in October (a good time to go as the monsoon rains have passed and festival season gears up), it happened to be Navaratri, a nine-night festival that celebrates the mother goddess, and we were treated to a speech on the divine feminine and the importance of respecting women; a poignant moment that would move even the least spiritual person.

After much nourishing of the soul, it was time to nourish the body. India is a vegetarian’s dream, and the region of Uttarakhand is known for its pulses and grains, so dishes at the Roseate’s restaurant, Chidya Ghar, veer towards the earthy and wholesome – kidney bean salads and rich lentil curries – alongside chargrilled paneer served with the flakiest, butteriest naan. And the breakfast is no half-hearted affair: masala-spiced French toast is a contender for breakfast innovation of the year.

If you’re coming to Rishikesh, you will need to pass through Delhi (a 45-minute flight from Dehradun airport) and to say you should be prepared for a different pace of life is an understatement. Delhi is home to an estimated 30 million people and the roads are something else: lorries, scooters and rickshaws weave around in a kind of chaotic ballet. And the beeping. So much beeping.