On-piste, beginners will love it here. The boot and locker hire is slick and quick, right next to the gondola, and once you’re up there are 12 blue slopes and scores of instructors, with a smattering of learning slopes halfway up the mountain so you’re not banished below the treeline. Beyond that, there’s also 17 reds to play with but – daredevils be warned – only one black. For guaranteed peak conditions, February is the best time to ski here and we lucked out, encountering perfect blue-sky days with soft powder and absolutely no ice. When every single cloud had cleared, we also caught sight of Lake Garda shimmering in the distance.

For an al fresco lunch there’s no better place than the terrace of rustic mountaintop restaurant Rifugio la Roda, right at the resort’s peak. With Hugos (a local aperitif of prosecco, elderflower and mint) and Aperol spritzes being served by the coolest bartender in town – his twizzled moustache is epic – you can expect an experimental twist on the usual mountain fare of melted cheeses and croutes. Case in point: deer bresaola millefeuille with creamed ricotta, red turnip mayonnaise and yoghurt crisps (your average-sounding starter, then), and a spectacular risotto with blueberry, parmesan cheese ice cream and juniper essence. One day we were even offered zebra steak as the special of the day. Like I said, not your standard offering at 2,000 feet.

Elsewhere the cuisine is Mediterranean meets German. One night we went to a pizzeria where the staff were wearing Austrian national dress; the menu serving up pizzas on one side and hearty polenta dishes and strudel on the other. As for après-ski, it’s thin on the ground. Thanks to Covid restrictions when we visited in February 2022, street bar gatherings and discos were a no-no and our search for nightlife could only take us to the late-night Chalet Tower pub, with its generous measures and tiny dance floor. Even in normal times, I can’t imagine Andalo is a party town and most people we saw hung out in their hotels for dinner, drinks and card games. This is a chilled ski town in which to take it easy.