We start our gorging – I mean, sophisticated holiday – with breakfast at S Hotel in Montego Bay, on the north coast of the island, wondering why more mornings don’t start with banana bread. From there, it’s just a few sluggish steps to the bright white sands of Doctor’s Cave beach (so named because the doctors at Montego Bay’s 19th century sanatorium used to bathe here) where we spend the day soaking up the sunshine and snorkelling past startled spotted stingrays and puffer fish.

I’ve heard that locals go out of their way to visit nearby Peppa’s Cool Spot, an unpretentious al fresco restaurant with dramatic sunset views (mosquito spray is a must), so we do the very same that night, reclining in our plastic chairs as the sun sinks into the horizon. We start with local favourite ‘stamp and go’ (fried, salty cod nuggets), then select a particularly sizeable fresh red snapper, opting to have it ‘escovitch’ – cooked up with vinegar, carrots and onions for a bit of tang.

Later, we can’t resist a moonlit boat trip with Glistening Waters (glisteningwaters.com) to see bioluminescence (microscopic organisms that emit light when agitated). The Luminous Lagoon is one of only a few places in the world where this phenomenon occurs naturally, and I’m in my element as I swoosh through the water, leaving streams of glowing blue ripples behind me.