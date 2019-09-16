A unicorn will serve you champagne at this new west London immersive experience

In London, you can think you’ve seen it all, especially when it comes to glittering immersive experiences.

The trend for taking our dining habits to the next level has hit the capital hard, inspiring foodie entrepreneurs to create the kind of events that might see a burlesque dancer hang from the ceiling while you munch through your main course, or trick you into feeling like you’re floating in a hot air balloon as you sip concept-themed cocktails.

Well, we have wonderful news for those of you who live for millennial bait such as this (guilty!) – as a brand-new immersive experience is due to open in October, and with three floors and a champagne-spraying unicorn head it might just be the most Instagrammable one yet.