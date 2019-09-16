A unicorn will serve you champagne at this new west London immersive experience
Megan Murray
As London’s immersive dining experiences go, this three-floor fun house complete with champagne-guzzling unicorn could be the most magical yet.
In London, you can think you’ve seen it all, especially when it comes to glittering immersive experiences.
The trend for taking our dining habits to the next level has hit the capital hard, inspiring foodie entrepreneurs to create the kind of events that might see a burlesque dancer hang from the ceiling while you munch through your main course, or trick you into feeling like you’re floating in a hot air balloon as you sip concept-themed cocktails.
Well, we have wonderful news for those of you who live for millennial bait such as this (guilty!) – as a brand-new immersive experience is due to open in October, and with three floors and a champagne-spraying unicorn head it might just be the most Instagrammable one yet.
At the heart of Journey, the two hour experience which will open across the three floors of the Chelsea Fun House in October, is a wish to take guests across the globe through the medium of food.
There are four different routes to take: The Silk Road (China to Pakistan to Persia to the Mediterranean), Castilla (Peru to Mexico to Spain to the Philippines), Eastern Block (the Baltics to Poland to Romania/Bulgaria to Mother Russia) and The Raj (Great Britain to Pakistan to USA to Kenya).
Each menu includes four dishes and four accompanying cocktails, with hopes to introduce the diner to not only the tastes of the country, but to its traditions and style of hospitality, too.
To get a taste (sorry) of what’s on offer, Journey has released the details of a few example dishes including smoked beetroot and horseradish mousse with citrus and truffle (from The Baltics), three oysters, one natural, one deep fried and one infused with Bloody O’Mary (from Great Britain), Punjabi spiced mussels (from Pakistan/India) and pan fried sea bass on a bed of chorizo and baked fennel with saffron aioli (from Spain). Oh, and if you’re flying the vegan flag don’t worry, there’s plenty of options for you too.
Although this all sounds pretty delicious, there’s more thought behind this menu and overall concept than you might initially imagine. As well as creating a fun and immersive dining experience, Lollipop, the creators of journey, also hoped to encourage a unified feeling and love for other cultures in a time when world leaders such as Donald Trump are inspiring division and racism.
“At a time when the world is divided more than ever, I am excited to introduce different cultures through food and drinks to our community,” said Seb Lyall, founder of Lollipop.
But although the food-and-drink offerings are sure to be impressive, there’s more to Journey than feasting. The three-floor experience has a plethora of different rooms to explore, making it an encompassing dinner-to-drinks-to-party venue.
For example, venture to the top floor and you’ll find a fairy-lit outdoor terrace and an Espresso Martini bar, especially dedicated to the cult cocktail. While on the ground floor you’ll be transported back in time at the 1940s immersive bar, The Bletchley, which plays on a speakeasy feel.
Journey already looks to be in high demand, with over 2,000 people having signed up for pre-booking.
An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, but we do know it will be before 31 October and that the experience will be available for an introductory price of £59 for an unconfirmed amount of time.
You can sign up for pre-booking opportunities here and when the doors do eventually open, it will be 459 King’s Road (SW10 0LJ) that you’ll be heading to.
