There are certain things you expect when you visit a luxury resort in Abu Dhabi. A lobby so shiny and vast it makes you want to drop your suitcase and do a Strictly-style waltz across the floor. Three infinity pools that blend so perfectly with the Arabian Gulf that it feels as though, if you just swam far enough, you could touch the bottlenose dolphins you occasionally see dotted on the horizon. The kind of spa that’s genuinely worth getting on a seven-hour flight for, with hydrotherapy pools, ice baths, a salt room and massages that leave you floating a good two inches above your holiday companions all day.

There are others that come as a welcome surprise. Like the fact that said resort is a short Uber ride to Abu Dhabi’s impressive restaurant offering, where you can feast on salmon ceviche at Coya, crab burgers at Catch (the very popular outpost of the first food truck in the Emirates) and grilled halloumi and dill kashmiri at Milas.