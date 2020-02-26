Why Finland is the ultimate solo travel destination.

With one entirely transparent wall, the igloo-shaped domes are designed to offer views of the northern lights from your bed. Although the lights weren’t playing ball on this particular trip, I’m sure watching them dance like skeins of silk as the fire crackles beside you is all sorts of magical.

Not that the lack of aurora is fazing my group of Flashpackers (five women and two men, which is the average ratio for a Flash Pack trip), and with every passing activity our bond grows stronger. As we muster huskies together – the gentle tug of the dogs on the sled the only sound in the silent forest – we crease with laughter if one of us topples over into the snow.

When we take a break from snowmobile expeditions – after motoring across vast frozen lakes and winding our way up snow-burled mountains – we huddle together, grinning, to shelter from the cold. At night, over dinners of Arctic char, beetroot patties and rosehip pavlova, we discuss all sorts of subjects – from grief to unrequited love – and retire to our shared cabins for mugs of wine and lots of laughter. It feels really exciting to be among people who throw themselves so fully into new experiences, and I start to question why I’ve not joined a trip like this before.