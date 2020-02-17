Easter bank holiday weekend 2020: 10 gorgeous staycation ideas

There are few places in the UK that can claim to be as beautiful as the stretch of coast that runs alongside the Scottish Highlands. On that coast there is a tiny, impossibly cute town called Dornoch which happens to be the home of luxury five-star hotel Links House.

You see, in our fast-paced and polluted city lives, more and more of us are craving a break away that is both aesthetically breath taking and allows us to slow down the pace for a few days. We’re seeing holiday makers move away from party capitals and instead invest in destinations where they can reconnect to nature. Crucially, people are also looking to access their chosen destinations via more eco-friendly methods of travel, like train.

It’s all these things and (much) more which make Links House an incredible destination for a long weekend away. 40 miles north of Inverness, Dornoch benefits from a microclimate which means it’s one of the driest, sunniest parts of Scotland and with some of the most beautiful, pastel-hued sunsets. This fact makes enjoying all of the wholesome outdoor activities Links House has to offer all the sweeter, starting with the picturesque beach which is literally a two-minute walk away.

While staying at the house you can also trundle down to the tiny town, which is not only quaint but has lots of little boutiques and hearty pubs to explore and none of the hustle and bustle of big city life. If you fancy doing something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking and fishing organised by the hotel. We also couldn’t talk about Links House without mentioning its world-renowned golf course, which is an absolute must-see for golf lovers.

But although there’s plenty to do outside the hotel, we’re not sure you’ll want to venture too far after putting your feet up and experiencing just how accommodating Links House can be. Its traditional Scottish décor will instantly make you feel at home with open fires and big chairs in rich, cosy fabrics, all put together in a design-lead way. Not only are the rooms sumptuously comfortable but the staff are a delight, and the hotel’s restaurant with decadent taster menu means you won’t want to go far for your evening meal.