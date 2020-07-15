UK lavender, sunflower and wildflower fields to visit
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Peony, lavender, sunflower and wild flower fields to visit in the UK for a picture-perfect day out this summer.
In the wake of coronavirus, the travel industry has had a lot of adjusting to do. But one of the small positives we can draw from this, is the excitement that the British public has shown in re-discovering what can be explored right here in the UK.
We’ve seen reports that UK road trips are spiking, while Airbnb revealed to Stylist.co.uk that this year’s biggest travel trend will be becoming an expert in the unknown wonders of your local area, from the surrounding wildlife to local underground bars. The hype around staycations is here to stay.
If you’re looking to find the most picturesque places in the UK, we think you’ll love this selection of flower fields, from peonies to lavender, which make for a colourful day out.
Take a picnic (and a camera!), walk through the vibrant fields of beautiful flowers and feel like you’re in another world.
We’ve found flower fields all over the UK, so you can take a short drive to one close to home, as a lovely way to spend a summery weekend.
Hitchin Lavender, Hertfordshire
Hitchin Lavender is famous for, you guessed it, miles of eye-catching lavender fields, but there’s much more to see here, too.
Soon there will also be sunflower fields to wander around, which are predicted to bloom from August 2020 onwards. There’s also a large wildflower area, filled with delicate, multi-coloured flowers.
Bring a picnic and have a picturesque alfresco lunch. There is usually a 17th century barn offering lunch options, but, due to the pandemic, this isn’t currently open. Cake and ice cream will be sold outside, though.
Hitchin Lavender is also staggering visiter slots to ensure that social distancing measures are in place, and are not running lavender cutting services right now.
Address: Cadwell farm, Arlesey Rd, Ickleford, Hitchin SG5 3UA
Opening times: 9am until 8pm
Price: £6-7
The Confetti Flower Field, Worcestershire
The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company is one of the most prominent petal companies in the UK, a favourite for weddings and events alike.
Every year they open their rainbow fields to the public. This year it will be for 10 days in August, although the dates haven’t been confirmed yet.
Flower variations change every year, but visitors in the next month will be able to see cornflowers, delphinium and sunflowers. Friends and family of up to six people are encouraged to enjoy the flower fields, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 mini buses or groups larger than this will not be permitted entry.
Address: Wyke Manor, Wick Pershore, Worcestershire, WR10 3NZ
Opening times: 10am until 5pm
Price: £5
Norfolk Lavender, West Norfolk
Norfolk Lavender is a premium lavender farm, world renowned for its near 100 acres of these beautiful purple flowers.
There’s a whole day out to be had here. You can take a guided tour of the fields, visit the gift shop, tea rooms, animal gardens and herb gardens.
Address: Caley Mill, Lynn Rd, Heacham PE31 7JE
Opening times: 10am until 5pm
Price: The main site and fields are free to visit, but admission to the animal garden is £6
Cotswold Lavender, Worcestershire
Not far from the National Trust property Snowshill Manor you’ll find Cotswold Lavender, a charming lavender farm and fields which harvests its crop come August and welcomes visitors to view the rows of purple flowers until then.
While you’re there you can also visit the camomile fields, which look a little like small, delicate daisies.
Usually visitors would be invited to take a look around the distillery too, but due to Covid-19 this service is closed for now.
Address: Hill Barn Farm, Snowshill, Broadway, Worcestershire WR12 7JY
Opening times: 10am until 5pm, until 26 July
Price: £4 (card only)
Castle Farm, Kent
This year, Castle Farm’s stunning lavender fields can be visited via a time slot, which is designed to keep visitors safe during the pandemic.
You can even book a specific picnic slot, with a two hour window and plenty of space to lay down all of your picnic essentials and get some great photos.
There’s a farm shop available, bursting with fresh produce and plenty of lavender products to remember your trip, too.
Address: Redmans Lane, Shoreham, Sevenoaks, Kent, TN14 7UB
Opening times: 10am until 5pm, Wednesday to Saturday
Price: £4 (card only)
Images: Unsplash / courtesy of venues