In the wake of coronavirus, the travel industry has had a lot of adjusting to do. But one of the small positives we can draw from this, is the excitement that the British public has shown in re-discovering what can be explored right here in the UK.

We’ve seen reports that UK road trips are spiking, while Airbnb revealed to Stylist.co.uk that this year’s biggest travel trend will be becoming an expert in the unknown wonders of your local area, from the surrounding wildlife to local underground bars. The hype around staycations is here to stay.