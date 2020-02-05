Amsterdam is just a hop, skip and a jump away – after all, a flight only takes 45 minutes. But, if you’re worried about your carbon footprint, you might have been holding back on booking a city break to the Dutch capital. That is, until now.

There has been talk of the Eurostar running from London to Amsterdam since February 2018, and although there has been a limited service for some time, those travelling back to the UK have been forced to change in Brussels.

However, the latest announcement means that from 30 April, travellers will be able to get straight to Amsterdam in just under four hours, with no changes needed on their return journey.