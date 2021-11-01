Bang! Pop! Wizz! No, we’re not eating a bowl of Rice Krispies, we’re just getting excited about the sparkliest, most dazzling evening of the year: Bonfire Night.

And there really are so many reasons to get excited. The opportunity to wear a scarf and don your new autumnal boots, the smell of hot dogs in the air and the general cosiness of it all make Bonfire Night one of the most atmospheric occasions of the season.

With the infamous day taking place on Friday 5 November, Bonfire night is sure to be one to remember this year – and there are numerous displays taking place this week to ensure that you will be out there in the crisp night sky and staring at the glorious display until your neck hurts.

See below for the firework displays and Bonfire Night events happening in London that you can attend.