Bonfire Night: free and ticketed firework displays in London
- Megan Murray
- Leah Sinclair
Discover where to celebrate Bonfire Night 2021 with our complete guide to firework displays in London.
Bang! Pop! Wizz! No, we’re not eating a bowl of Rice Krispies, we’re just getting excited about the sparkliest, most dazzling evening of the year: Bonfire Night.
And there really are so many reasons to get excited. The opportunity to wear a scarf and don your new autumnal boots, the smell of hot dogs in the air and the general cosiness of it all make Bonfire Night one of the most atmospheric occasions of the season.
With the infamous day taking place on Friday 5 November, Bonfire night is sure to be one to remember this year – and there are numerous displays taking place this week to ensure that you will be out there in the crisp night sky and staring at the glorious display until your neck hurts.
See below for the firework displays and Bonfire Night events happening in London that you can attend.
Battersea Park Fireworks
Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival
Morden Park Fireworks Display at Morden Park
Chiswick Park Fireworks Extravaganza
Harrow Fireworks Display
Images: Getty / Instagram