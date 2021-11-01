Travel

Bonfire Night: free and ticketed firework displays in London

Posted by
Megan Murray
Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
fireworks displays london collage 2021

Discover where to celebrate Bonfire Night 2021 with our complete guide to firework displays in London. 

Bang! Pop! Wizz! No, we’re not eating a bowl of Rice Krispies, we’re just getting excited about the sparkliest, most dazzling evening of the year: Bonfire Night.

And there really are so many reasons to get excited. The opportunity to wear a scarf and don your new autumnal boots, the smell of hot dogs in the air and the general cosiness of it all make Bonfire Night one of the most atmospheric occasions of the season.

With the infamous day taking place on Friday 5 November, Bonfire night is sure to be one to remember this year – and there are numerous displays taking place this week to ensure that you will be out there in the crisp night sky and staring at the glorious display until your neck hurts.

See below for the firework displays and Bonfire Night events happening in London that you can attend.

  • Battersea Park Fireworks

    What to expect: The Battersea Park Fireworks show will return this year with a two-night run on 6 and 7 November. Saturday night will be a classic Bonfire celebration, with Sunday night tailored to families and children with an earlier start time and new programming.

    Sunday night will also feature a Visual Volcano, a unique lighting installation that will re-imagine this 400-year-old tradition into a modern and fully immersive experience. 

    When is it: 6 November at 6pm and 7 November at 5pm

    Where is it: Battersea Park Battersea Park, Wandsworth, SW11 4NJ.

    How much is it: Standard ticket £12.10

    See more details

  • Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival

    What to expect: This thrilling fireworks festival will be one of the best displays in London, with fireworks lighting up the London skyline. Guests can also expect a bonfire, fire juggling, light shows and DJ sets with Trevor Nelson.

    When is it: 6 November at 5.15pm and 7.15pm

    Where is it: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY.

    How much is it: Adult 16+ £13.50 / Child under 11-15 years £10.50 / Child 10 and under £3.50

    See more details

  • Morden Park Fireworks Display at Morden Park

    What to expect:  The Morden Park fireworks will involve bonfires and two displays this year. The first display is perfect for children and takes place at 5.15pm while the later display is all about the adults with an elaborate and louder display to enjoy. There will also be fairground rides and food stalls so you can enjoy the views with a drink and sweet or salty snack in hand

    When is it: 6 November at 5.15pm and 7.15pm

    Where is it: Lower Morden Ln, Morden SM4, UK.

    How much is it: Adults 16+ £9.63 / Juniors 5-15 years £7.49 / Children 0-4 years free

    See more details

  • Chiswick Park Fireworks Extravaganza

    What to expect: From live music to fire performers, be mesmerised by this display at Chiswick Park which will include a spectacular fireworks display and an array of different food and drink vendors.

    When is it: 4 November at 5pm

    Where is it: Chiswick Park Estate Management Enjoy-Work 566 Chiswick High Road London W45 5YA.

    How much is it: Free

    See more details here

  • Harrow Fireworks Display

    What to expect: Harrow Fireworks Display will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and is sure to put on a spectacular display to mark the occasion. Expect a twenty-minute musical fireworks display, a funfair and Diwali dancers, complete with a fully-licensed bar and world food zone.

    When is it: 6 November at 5pm

    Where is it: Byron Park, Peel Rd, Harrow HA3 7QX.

    How much is it: Free entry from 12pm-3pm / Adult £8.00 / Child 3-15 years £6.00 / Student 16-18 years £5.50

    See more details here

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty / Instagram 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Megan Murray

Restaurants & Bars

The ultimate guide to London’s most fabulous bottomless brunches

We’ve searched every corner of the capital, so you don’t have to.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Travel

Londoners, these French restaurants will give your Valentine’s day a certain oh la la

Très chic decor and indulgent menus.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

16 of the best things to do in London this weekend

At a loose end this weekend? We've got you covered.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Travel

These cosy library bars are perfect for avoiding the London rain

Atmospheric lighting, delicious drinks and most importantly, they're dry!

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published