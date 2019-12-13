Indulge in Swiss chalet chic at a cabin in the countryside

Inside the Tardis-like barn we find four luxurious bedrooms (it sleeps eight), two on a spectacular glass-fronted mezzanine level, huge plush beds blanketed in fur throws and, for maximum hygge, furry bean bags, piles of cushions and cosy-covered hot water bottles to snuggle up to at night.

The central lounge area opens into the eaves of the barn, with a wood-burning stove at the heart of the room. Bifold doors on both sides mean the entire barn opens out onto decked terraces and woods in the summer, but in winter the heavy curtains, warm lamp lights and glow from the fire cocoon you from the elements.

A surprisingly generous kitchen, deluxe bathrooms and a wifi network that runs off a local wind turbine (the barn’s energy is predominantly supplied by solar panels on the roof, but there is a back-up generator for the times when they need a helping hand) means that everything you could possibly need is on hand in this remote and peaceful location.