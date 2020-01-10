I’d never heard of Malton. This is despite growing up in a town only 90 minutes away and the fact it’s been voted one of the best places to live in Britain more than once. Don’t worry, I’ve since had words with myself.

After leaving York station – a surprisingly speedy one hour and 52 minutes from London King’s Cross – I drive the last 40 minutes of the journey through the rolling Yorkshire hills and it’s a perfect winter’s day (cold and crisp with bright sunshine) when I arrive at The Talbot.

Situated right on the edge of Malton, The Talbot is a 17th- century coaching house that’s recently been refurbished. It’s been designed by the founders of The Lucky Onion, a family of boutique hotels and restaurants, which means it’s both stylish and welcoming. There are exposed brick walls, solid oak floors and a sitting room filled with comfy armchairs, roaring fireplaces and stacks of newspapers. Dotted around are an abundance of antique ornaments, and my room has a decadent four-poster bed, while my en suite has a standalone bath overlooking the moors.