Travel

This “once-in-a-lifetime” Vincent van Gogh experience just landed in London

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Vincent van Gogh Exhibition

The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience will take residence at the South Bank until May, offering visitors an immersive, interactive look into the artist’s life.     

What do starry nights, yellow houses and irises all have in common? They’ve all been the subject of a Vincent van Gogh artwork. And now, in a new one-of-a-kind immersive experience coming to London this week, visitors can get up close and personal with the man behind the artwork.

The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience, which opens tomorrow and stays in London until 21 May, will allow visitors to get “closer than ever before” to van Gogh’s life, legacy and world-famous artwork thanks to the interactive and immersive nature of the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to step into life-sized reproductions of Van Gogh’s paintings while listening to the artist himself narrate the paintings (reproduced from the hundreds of letters he wrote to his brother, Theo). 

Taking you through six stages of his life, the exhibition not only celebrates the incredible artwork Van Gogh created, but also explores some of the personal challenges he encountered, including his struggle with mental illness.

The best bit? Everything is there to be explored. Nothing in the exhibition is off limits, meaning you can get up close and personal with the recreations of Van Gogh’s works to explore the technique of his brush strokes. You can even take a selfie in a life-sized recreation of his bedroom or pull up a seat at the Potato Eaters’ table. 

The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience
Step into a life-sized version of Van Gogh's bedroom.

And for those looking to get involved, there’s even a chance to create your own self portrait in Van Gogh’s style and take an art lesson taught in Van Gogh’s own words.

Created by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the experience has already travelled the globe, visiting China, Seoul and Spain before arriving at the South Bank. Thanks to its one-of-a-kind nature, the experience is sure to book up quickly – so get in there fast to avoid disappointment!

You may also like

This unique London exhibition explores the weird world of mushrooms

The exhibition will be open at the South Bank from 7 February to 21 May, and is open 10am-10pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday to Wednesday. Regular tickets start at £16.50.

Meet Vincent van Gogh, 7 February 2020 - 21 May 2020, Upper Ground, London, meetvincent.co.uk 

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Images: Courtesy of the Meet Vincent van Gogh experience

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

13 of the best things to do in London this weekend

At a loose end this weekend? We've got you covered.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Food

A cheese bar is opening in London and we cannot wait

Sweet dreams are made of cheese

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Food

The most imaginative immersive dining experiences in London to take your friends to

From 18th century royals to a tarot card-reading cocktail menu.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

Monopoly fans, you are going to love this immersive experience coming to the UK

Bagsy the top hat.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily