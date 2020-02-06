This “once-in-a-lifetime” Vincent van Gogh experience just landed in London
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience will take residence at the South Bank until May, offering visitors an immersive, interactive look into the artist’s life.
What do starry nights, yellow houses and irises all have in common? They’ve all been the subject of a Vincent van Gogh artwork. And now, in a new one-of-a-kind immersive experience coming to London this week, visitors can get up close and personal with the man behind the artwork.
The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience, which opens tomorrow and stays in London until 21 May, will allow visitors to get “closer than ever before” to van Gogh’s life, legacy and world-famous artwork thanks to the interactive and immersive nature of the exhibition.
Visitors will be able to step into life-sized reproductions of Van Gogh’s paintings while listening to the artist himself narrate the paintings (reproduced from the hundreds of letters he wrote to his brother, Theo).
Taking you through six stages of his life, the exhibition not only celebrates the incredible artwork Van Gogh created, but also explores some of the personal challenges he encountered, including his struggle with mental illness.
The best bit? Everything is there to be explored. Nothing in the exhibition is off limits, meaning you can get up close and personal with the recreations of Van Gogh’s works to explore the technique of his brush strokes. You can even take a selfie in a life-sized recreation of his bedroom or pull up a seat at the Potato Eaters’ table.
And for those looking to get involved, there’s even a chance to create your own self portrait in Van Gogh’s style and take an art lesson taught in Van Gogh’s own words.
Created by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the experience has already travelled the globe, visiting China, Seoul and Spain before arriving at the South Bank. Thanks to its one-of-a-kind nature, the experience is sure to book up quickly – so get in there fast to avoid disappointment!
The exhibition will be open at the South Bank from 7 February to 21 May, and is open 10am-10pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday to Wednesday. Regular tickets start at £16.50.
Meet Vincent van Gogh, 7 February 2020 - 21 May 2020, Upper Ground, London, meetvincent.co.uk
Images: Courtesy of the Meet Vincent van Gogh experience