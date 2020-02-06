What do starry nights, yellow houses and irises all have in common? They’ve all been the subject of a Vincent van Gogh artwork. And now, in a new one-of-a-kind immersive experience coming to London this week, visitors can get up close and personal with the man behind the artwork.

The Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience, which opens tomorrow and stays in London until 21 May, will allow visitors to get “closer than ever before” to van Gogh’s life, legacy and world-famous artwork thanks to the interactive and immersive nature of the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to step into life-sized reproductions of Van Gogh’s paintings while listening to the artist himself narrate the paintings (reproduced from the hundreds of letters he wrote to his brother, Theo).