Break away from your daily routine with a microbreak – the staycation trend that’s close to home
If you’re looking to recharge, a microbreak might be just what the doctor ordered. We spoke to Dayuse CEO David Lebée about the emerging travel trend and just why more people are opting for a daycation in 2022.
Sometimes, all we need is a day away from our normal routine to get back into tip-top shape.
Whether it’s spending 24 hours in new surroundings, engaging in activities that aren’t a part of your day to day life or sitting back and reconnecting with loved ones, this opportunity to tap out from our day-to-day and, instead, tap into ourselves, can provide the much-needed boost we need to push ourselves through the rest of the week feeling refreshed and revitalised.
This quest for daybreaks has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research from the retail consultancy team at Harper Dennis Hobb found 83% of Brits would prefer a local staycation rather than travelling abroad – and it seems people are taking this a step further with microbreaks.
Microbreaks are a variation of the staycation boom over the past few years, but instead of taking a trip far away from home and staying there for a night or two, the microbreak is short and sweet, as you spend a day at a hotel close to home.
The benefit of these microbreaks is the ability to relax for a fraction of the price as you fully switch off from the world for a day while staying local.
This makes it particularly appealing to those who want to take care of their own wellbeing but don’t have the luxury of getting away at a minute’s notice.
“There has been a surge in local tourism as a result of the pandemic,” says David Lebée, CEO of Dayuse.
“After months of lockdown and travel restrictions, the British public is in need of new experiences. Booking a hotel room for a few hours in your own neighbourhood is a genuinely compelling option for those in search of a quick getaway to satiate their inner desire to escape or a change in scenery without breaking the bank.”
Dayuse, which was created in France, is an app that allows individuals to book a hotel for the day where they can have a few hours’ respite at a hotel close to their home to rest and revitalise, providing a quick and effective way to break up your day and add a better work/life balance to your week.
“People have become more concerned with their health and taking care of and treating themselves or just getting a change of scenery, which may benefit your mental health,” says Lebée.
“After months of lack of privacy and social gatherings, microbreaks are an opportunity to recharge or reconnect.
“No valid passport needed, no suitcase to pack, no long trip to suffer; just a handbag with a swimsuit and a charger.”
Those looking to indulge in a microbreak have an array of options at their disposal for maximum relaxation.
“You can book a treatment at the spa, order room service, enjoy some drinks at the bar or have some bubbles brought to you.
“You can also make use of the facilities included in your “daycay”, like bringing your swimsuit to do some laps, running on the treadmill or indulging in a steamy bath and making use of the luxurious amenities. Lastly, don’t forget your vanity bag with the latest samples to test, your sleeping mask for a well-deserved nap and your Netflix password.”
So if you’re looking to get your microbreak on, we’ve listed a few hotels that will help create the daycay you’re looking for.
The Londoner Hotel
If you’re looking for a microbreak in a central location with all the key amenities, The Londoner Hotel is just for you.
Based in the heart of Leicester Square, the chic location is perfect for those looking to unwind and dine in style, with spa facilities, incredibly relaxing rooms and supportive staff to help you throughout the day.
Guests can enjoy a coffee in the lobby or indulge in their champagne afternoon tea. Or spend the day enjoying the wellness facilities, which include a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, pool and additional spa facilities that will provide you with everything from massages to manicures.
Guests will also have exclusive access to The Residence, a 24-hour residents-only club where you can enjoy some snacks and hot beverages.
The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel
Italian marble. Egyptian cotton bedding. Ren toiletries. Talk about luxury.
Indulge in a decadent day experience at The May Fair, a Radisson Collection hotel, which will leave you both relaxed and thoroughly entertained by what the hotel and the surrounding area has to offer.
Located close to Buckingham Palace, Bond Street and Berkeley Street’s world-famous restaurants, this hotel is the perfect place to shop and dine, while it also provides a host of facilities to aid in your break, including a 3D cinema, spa, 24-hour gym and elegant rooms that will make the perfect backdrop for your selfies.
Intercontinental London – The O2
Spend the day close by to one of London’s biggest landmarks at the Intercontinental London – The O2.
Each room comes with an en-suite, flat-screen TV and complimentary luxury toiletries – and that’s only the beginning.
Whether you want to dine in one of the three restaurants or sip cocktails at one of the bars, you can enjoy a chilled culinary experience at the beginning or end of your day, complete with a visit to the luxurious spa, which has a holistic approach to wellbeing through its state-of-the-art facilities, treatments and professionals who deliver them, along with a steam room, wood-lined sauna and 27m pool.
Images: Getty; The Londoner; The May Fair; Intercontinental London - The O2