Sometimes, all we need is a day away from our normal routine to get back into tip-top shape.

Whether it’s spending 24 hours in new surroundings, engaging in activities that aren’t a part of your day to day life or sitting back and reconnecting with loved ones, this opportunity to tap out from our day-to-day and, instead, tap into ourselves, can provide the much-needed boost we need to push ourselves through the rest of the week feeling refreshed and revitalised.

This quest for daybreaks has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research from the retail consultancy team at Harper Dennis Hobb found 83% of Brits would prefer a local staycation rather than travelling abroad – and it seems people are taking this a step further with microbreaks.